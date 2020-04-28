Horoscopes: April 28

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is said that you can never go back because even if you do, it’s just not the same. That’s what makes today so incredible. You’ll get as close to “back” as possible.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re open-minded. You don’t require perfection or familiarity in order to give something a chance. For this reason, you’ll become an early adopter of a novel solution.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The worse time to think of the best thing to do is when you’re already doing it. Good plans make for a good life. You can always choose to follow or not follow your plan, but you can only give yourself that option if you have a plan.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You think that you’re reasoning your way into a decision, but actually you decide based on a feeling before you are even aware that there is a decision to be made. Something has to feel right before it can make sense.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are things you can see yourself doing and things that are so far out of character for you that you can’t even picture them. Place your imagination well because your life will follow it.