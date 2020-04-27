Horoscopes: April 27
0 comments

Horoscopes: April 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Mercury breaks into Taurus helping set business on track. Taurus is the sign of the material world and money with a special emphasis on all things sensual, quality and luxury. Business has been hit hard lately so let this astrological omen symbolize the grit and determination to set things right, walking and working forward in hope.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 27). With your stellar attitude, what you’ll mostly experience is optimism, though you’ll fully embrace the wide range of feelings that come, using each to your greatest benefit. You’ll join a team and win a common goal. You’ll be promoted to a position where you’re able to serve and help more people than you ever have. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 20, 1, 15 and 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). With the untangling of Gordian Knots, much relies on being in possession of the right tools. The intractable problem of the day will be solved with the equivalent of a sharp sword.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Desire keeps you moving forward in a way that getting what you want cannot. So even though it can be frustrating to live in a state of desire, it’s the constant craving that keeps the world spinning.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Don’t let your time and energy get wasted by trivialities. Most of the small stuff can be conquered with love. Dial up the compassion and generosity and whatever was eating you will become irrelevant.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What you think is the problem is not the problem. It’s actually a solution of sorts, although not a very good one. Ask yourself, “what am I solving for?” and “how can I solve it better?”

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The world will assign you roles. Accept none of these appointments. You are your own casting agent. The role that’s right for you is the one you assign yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Perhaps it seems counterintuitive to help others when you yourself need help, and yet that is exactly what will bring you the most peace, resolution and happiness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The way to peace of mind is simple. Don’t argue with your thoughts. Accept that thoughts come and go, some helpful, some unhelpful and many untrue. If a thought causes you pain, you can choose another one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you’re already a full-time caregiver, anything you’re asked to do on top of that responsibility can feel overwhelming. To avoid burnout, go easy on yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Fear is a contraction; love is an expansion. When you’re afraid, you’re less than yourself. When you’re radiating love, you’re more than yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Doing all the jobs yourself is neither necessary nor wise. As the CEO of your life, there are many delegations to be made. Get help wherever you can.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Wanting to change is half the battle. Once you make your mind up, solutions will come to you. It doesn’t have to be hard. Doing one small thing differently will lead naturally to other changes.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll have a deeply emotional connection with other water signs — Cancer and Scorpio. These relationships are not always smooth, but they are worth the effort and will ultimately fortify your heart.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: April 21
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 21

You never know how people are going to react when you make your play, and that’s half the fun: the rush of adrenaline, the slightly elevated h…

Horoscopes: April 20
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 20

The existence of an idea is debatable, although the existence of an idea behind an action or inside a thing ... that’s a given. Theories must …

Horoscopes: April 22
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 22

Earth Day coincides most auspiciously with the new moon in Taurus, the zodiac’s first earth sign. The gentle-spirited Mother Teresa, also an e…

Horoscopes: April 23
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 23

Being too attached to the way we want things to be can keep us from seeing how things are. This is why it sometimes takes people time to accep…

Horoscopes: April 25
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 25

The change of direction for the outermost luminary in our solar system encourages the development of our inner authority. This will not make u…

Horoscopes: April 26
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 26

Pluto’s retrograde is quickly followed up by a square of Mercury and Jupiter to challenge our sense of abundance. To put a finer point on the …

Horoscopes: April 24
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 24

The lunar antics, which involve strife with Mars and flirting with Jupiter, will make this point: Financial markets aren’t the only environmen…

Horoscopes: April 19
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 19

You make a difference in the world. The Pisces moon suggests that, like a fish swimming through water, you’re largely unaware of the particula…

Horoscopes: April 5
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 5

You won’t be able to see the big picture today and that’s perfectly fine. The Virgo moon would like to remind us that growth happens one cell …

Horoscopes: April 17
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 17

Energy changes as it moves through the gears of the weekend and the last days of the Aries solar journey. Take stock of what you’ve learned ab…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News