Horoscopes: April 27

Mercury breaks into Taurus helping set business on track. Taurus is the sign of the material world and money with a special emphasis on all things sensual, quality and luxury. Business has been hit hard lately so let this astrological omen symbolize the grit and determination to set things right, walking and working forward in hope.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 27). With your stellar attitude, what you’ll mostly experience is optimism, though you’ll fully embrace the wide range of feelings that come, using each to your greatest benefit. You’ll join a team and win a common goal. You’ll be promoted to a position where you’re able to serve and help more people than you ever have. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 20, 1, 15 and 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). With the untangling of Gordian Knots, much relies on being in possession of the right tools. The intractable problem of the day will be solved with the equivalent of a sharp sword.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Desire keeps you moving forward in a way that getting what you want cannot. So even though it can be frustrating to live in a state of desire, it’s the constant craving that keeps the world spinning.