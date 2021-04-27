Horoscopes: April 27

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s a definite aim, and someone will be counting on you to finish a job within a particular time frame. Success will not be easy, but success will not be denied. You like doing hard things — it’s what makes you awesome.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People want what you contribute, and there’s a limited supply of it. It only makes sense that you should raise your price. This probably doesn’t have to do with money. There’s a more subtle exchange here.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re engaged in a pursuit that will never stop being a lot of work for you. It’s like a stair stepper that keeps producing a new step in front of you, though your elevation hardly changes. Only you can say whether it’s worth it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To carry out your daring plans, you need a crew. Seek qualified help, and avoid accepting help from those who are stretching outside of their comfort zone because they want to please you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Formal schooling is only one small part of your education because, actually, the whole world is your school. You are constantly picking up new knowledge. Today brings a prime opportunity to apply what you know.