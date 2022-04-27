 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: April 27

Holiday Mathis

As Venus and Neptune come together, so will the dreams of visionaries who take action. Being in the right place is key. What would it take to go where the major players are? These are the days to pick up firsthand knowledge wherever you can get it. There’s no substitute; you can’t get life experience in a book.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). “Sell the sizzle, not the steak” may be the con artist’s creed — then again, not every meal needs the steak. A good sizzle can be applied to myriad options. You’ll bring your unique seasoning to the table today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The day’s success comes from a simple effort to show up and try to do the right thing. Simple isn’t always easy, though. For instance, today, the right thing may seem to take a herculean effort.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Ancient history and old acquaintances will play a role. You can remember the less than ideal scenario from the past and still keep your mood and energy flowing bright. It’s all how you decide to see it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The deadline just ahead doesn’t scare you in the least; in fact, it seems to be pulling you forward. You’ll work faster than ever and with great clarity of thought.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Everyone has their own definition of the good life, and it changes with different ages and stages. What do you really want these days? Your appetites and curiosities will point the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re growing in efficiency and your efforts will bring plentiful results. The point of diminishing returns will come someday, but it’s not something you have to worry about now. Ride the big wave and enjoy yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll find comfort in the predictable behavior of others. Because you’ve seen someone show up consistently in a certain way, you’ll be ready to make the most of the interaction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). What you are looking for will be found within. It’s a hard place to look for things. You need the flashlight of objectivity to help you see the way. A trusted friend will hold it up for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your mind keeps wandering, a sign that maybe what you’re doing isn’t all that interesting to you right now. Consider changing things up to accommodate your novel cravings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Fear will try to take over the bus you’re driving. Don’t let it! Take its ticket to ride but don’t give it the wheel. At best, fear belongs in the back seat, where it can inform you without interfering too much.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You strive to bring out the best in people. Hold this intention and you’re halfway there. Expectations find a way to fulfill themselves. Capricorn and fellow Aquarians figure into the plan.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Times have changed. New rules are not only necessary but they will be essential to an orderly existence. You’re in a position to influence the new order.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 27). The solar return casts a dreamy light on your personal life. Idealistic views will be made real; fond wishes granted. In short, relationships become very fun. Creative work comes your way. You just don’t feel quite like yourself unless you’re putting something new into the world! Summer brings financial solutions and domestic ease. Gemini and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 5, 22, 18 and 47.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: With a collection of awards including three Grammys, Lizzo’s rise in entertainment has seemed to outsiders to be meteoric. However, the Taurus singer knows better. Born under the sun of tenacity and determination, Lizzo’s stardom is actually the culmination of effortful years. Taurus also rules the voice, and Lizzo uses hers to sing, rap and act. Three Capricorn planets suggest unstoppable power.

