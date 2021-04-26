Horoscopes: April 26

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Over time, you’ve put up with a lot of guff from authority. Now that you’ve earned a key place, haven’t you also earned the right to decline participation in particular annoyances? It’s a good day to test the theory.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In one sense, you know where you are... and yet, in some ways, you still feel completely lost. Rid yourself of gnawing doubt. Affirm your position by noticing where it’s not. Think in terms of opposites. All positioning is relational.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You find it interesting to think about other people’s experience of you. Because most will not take the time to consider interactions from multiple viewpoints, your skill for perspective hopping will give you many advantages.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Though wary of getting dragged into a drama, you still hear people out. The benefits of doing so outweigh the dangers. Staying open makes you rich in compassion, knowledge and adventures.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Remember when it seemed you would never have a role like the one you have today? But looking back, it’s as though all arrows were pointing to where you are now. Your eyes are on a new prize. You’ll get there soon enough!