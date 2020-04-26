Horoscopes: April 26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pluto’s retrograde is quickly followed up by a square of Mercury and Jupiter to challenge our sense of abundance. To put a finer point on the issue, a few hours later the sun and Uranus go for a conjunction in Taurus. How much is enough? If it’s never enough to satisfy, then perhaps it wasn’t the right answer to begin with.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 26). Your work ethic is stellar, and you are using your time better and better. You make sure to do what you love as much and as regularly as possible and this makes your life feel meaningful and wonderful. You’re able to be more tolerant of people’s quirks, so the days go smoothly and your horizons open to a large view. Libra and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 11, 32, 28 and 15.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Rebellion produces action, often erratic. Obedience produces action, often consistent. People obeying orders look reasonable and systematic, even while carrying out unreasonable orders.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People like to have someone to blame. In fact, they need it. Otherwise, how is anyone to go on as though they know what they’re doing and haven’t made significant errors?