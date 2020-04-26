Horoscopes: April 26

Pluto’s retrograde is quickly followed up by a square of Mercury and Jupiter to challenge our sense of abundance. To put a finer point on the issue, a few hours later the sun and Uranus go for a conjunction in Taurus. How much is enough? If it’s never enough to satisfy, then perhaps it wasn’t the right answer to begin with.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 26). Your work ethic is stellar, and you are using your time better and better. You make sure to do what you love as much and as regularly as possible and this makes your life feel meaningful and wonderful. You’re able to be more tolerant of people’s quirks, so the days go smoothly and your horizons open to a large view. Libra and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 11, 32, 28 and 15.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Rebellion produces action, often erratic. Obedience produces action, often consistent. People obeying orders look reasonable and systematic, even while carrying out unreasonable orders.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People like to have someone to blame. In fact, they need it. Otherwise, how is anyone to go on as though they know what they’re doing and haven’t made significant errors?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You understand the world by understanding yourself. The creed you follow, the values you uphold and the products you use are indicators of an identity that still doesn’t even come close to representing the whole of you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Having something to tell and not being able to tell it — that’s an agony! You won’t break anyone’s trust if you create a locked document or diary to spill your fascinating information into.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your emotions have a way of showing up in your body. You’ll experience that today — interesting physical reactions that tell you something specific and personal.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You are rich because you give richly. Don’t refuse the bounty that comes your way. Say “yes,” and let people heap help and other beautiful contributions on you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The problems you solve today will give you something you can use later. You’ll build on these solutions. They’ll become the rules by which you solve future problems.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It will be supremely satisfying to use your creativity. You’ll bring things into being that no one else could. They might be able to do something similar, but no one can do exactly what you can do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Thinking something doesn’t make it true. It’s useless to argue with untrue things. Say to yourself: “How interesting that I think that. I could also think something else.”
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). As much as you’d like some assistance from loved ones, this is one of those days when the hand that will help you the most is at the end of your own arm.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Being hard on yourself is silly and pointless. Sometimes the only way to know your limits is to go over them. You’ll do some excellent learning today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re not one to shy away from a challenge. You’ll dare to take on a difficult task and because of this, you’ll get a reward that is afforded to very few.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
