Horoscopes: April 25

The moon swells to tomorrow’s full status in the realm of Scorpio, where deep secrets pool to reflect her, somehow offering back an image that is all at once completely illuminated and wholly mysterious. There’s a sense of impending elation, like watching the “coming soon” trailer and experiencing the first blushes of tomorrow’s world.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 25). There are those who use their power so well we think of them as entities. The difference they make and what they’ve come to symbolize is larger than any one person could be. This is where you’re headed — an excellent steward of your gifts, growing in influence and with a modesty that puts purpose before ego. Libra and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 33, 37, 1 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The first idea that comes to you may indeed be the best one, but come up with more anyway, if only for the accompanying thrill of heading into unexplored directions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s someone’s job to make you think that you need the shiny new thing and nothing else will substitute for it. In fact, many substitutions, including those you already own, will work fine, if not better, for you today.