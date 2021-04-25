Horoscopes: April 25

The moon swells to tomorrow’s full status in the realm of Scorpio, where deep secrets pool to reflect her, somehow offering back an image that is all at once completely illuminated and wholly mysterious. There’s a sense of impending elation, like watching the “coming soon” trailer and experiencing the first blushes of tomorrow’s world.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 25). There are those who use their power so well we think of them as entities. The difference they make and what they’ve come to symbolize is larger than any one person could be. This is where you’re headed — an excellent steward of your gifts, growing in influence and with a modesty that puts purpose before ego. Libra and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 33, 37, 1 and 18.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). The first idea that comes to you may indeed be the best one, but come up with more anyway, if only for the accompanying thrill of heading into unexplored directions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s someone’s job to make you think that you need the shiny new thing and nothing else will substitute for it. In fact, many substitutions, including those you already own, will work fine, if not better, for you today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Impatience and frustration only arise if you believe things should go according to your wishes instead of just going as they go. To embrace the indifferent aspects of life is a liberation.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The most productive day involves stints of concentrated effort followed by breaks in the fresh air. To skip the breaks makes the journey much less enjoyable, and longer, too.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While emotional energy, like love, may be invisible, to your eye, it animates the physical world quite obviously. You will easily tell how people are feeling, especially when they are trying to hide those feelings.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Daydreaming is anything but a waste of time, though don’t expect concrete ideas to come from it now. Today’s flights of fancy open up the borders for later breakthroughs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Change out one part of the recipe and you have an entirely new recipe. People, like ingredients, behave differently in various combinations. One individual will alter the whole dynamic.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In today’s case, building a relationship doesn’t mean adding things to it. In fact, oddly enough, the ties will get stronger when you eliminate something — perhaps a formality or an expectation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re not usually a fan of remixes, but in today’s case, it’s a necessity. You’ll be the one rearranging a thing, not because you want to outdo the original but because you need it to fit your purposes better.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll make even the most disparate elements seem to coincide. You can even find relationships between things that seem to be working at cross-purposes. Conflict won’t scare you. You’ll dance on the tension.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ve a quirky style and a worldview that could be described as “singular.” You’re unintentionally entertaining, and this works in your favor. Once disarmed, people are so amenable to your suggestions!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don’t fear the influence of others. You know who you are. It is because your rules for yourself are so firm that you can afford to have an open mind.
