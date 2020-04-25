Horoscopes: April 25
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 25

Holiday Mathis

The change of direction for the outermost luminary in our solar system encourages the development of our inner authority. This will not make us resistant to the suggestions of other authority figures; in fact, the opposite is true. External authority is much less intimidating or problematic for those with a strong internal authority.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 25). Just when you thought you felt all the feelings there were to feel, your cosmic birthday present arrives including deeper love and greater excitement. But first, doing well in matters of business and finance will be your priority. The acquisition of skills and your subsequent surge of confidence will open doors. Scorpio and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 45, 12, 39, 2 and 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Emotions are more attention-getting than facts. So while the true bits are the most relevant and necessary parts of your story, mix in some emotion or no one will hear them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re still learning another person. Doing this well means forgetting about who you need or want them to be and asking the pertinent questions that will reveal who they are.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The reason for some of your behaviors can be summed up in four little words: It’s in your blood. Even so, you’ll masterfully take this innate trait in the best direction possible.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s better to say something than nothing at all. It’s also better to say nothing than to say everything there is to say. You’ll find beautiful conversational balance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You want solutions that work, and you don’t have a lot of ego wrapped up in this. Whom to follow becomes a question of reason, not emotion. Which guidance makes the most sense for the situation?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Let people know upfront what they are in for and they will relax and enjoy what’s happening, tolerate it better or behave in a manner that’s generally appropriate for the experience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don’t be afraid of a little conflict in the day, as it will lift the energy like spice lifts the taste of food. The action will ramp up and so will you, the action star of this flick.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Cleaning a closet can be more interesting than going to a museum. All the artifacts are specifically related to something you did in the past, even if that something is simply putting an item in a closet.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The more complicated a game is, the better off you’ll be when you understand every nuance of the rules. While it’s possible for a beginner to win a poker hand, the expert has the best chance at taking the night.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It makes sense to you when early relationships inform subsequent relationships. The surprise comes when what you learn from someone you know now actually helps you understand what happened back then, too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). In cards and in life, much depend on the hand you’re dealt. If it’s crummy, you have to figure out other ways to play it. A bluff, a clever play, folding early and waiting for the next round... you’ll figure out the best move.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ve a rebellious streak and it makes you more attractive today. There are people around you who also don’t want to do as they’re told, and they’ll admire your nerve.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

