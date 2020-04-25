Horoscopes: April 25

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s better to say something than nothing at all. It’s also better to say nothing than to say everything there is to say. You’ll find beautiful conversational balance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You want solutions that work, and you don’t have a lot of ego wrapped up in this. Whom to follow becomes a question of reason, not emotion. Which guidance makes the most sense for the situation?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Let people know upfront what they are in for and they will relax and enjoy what’s happening, tolerate it better or behave in a manner that’s generally appropriate for the experience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don’t be afraid of a little conflict in the day, as it will lift the energy like spice lifts the taste of food. The action will ramp up and so will you, the action star of this flick.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Cleaning a closet can be more interesting than going to a museum. All the artifacts are specifically related to something you did in the past, even if that something is simply putting an item in a closet.