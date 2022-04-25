 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: April 25

Holiday Mathis

These early days of the Taurus solar journey ask, "What would you go to great effort to obtain?" Taurus is the sign associated with money, luxury and material belongings. While the mantra of Aries is "I am," the mantra of Taurus is "I have." The Taurus sun reveals our values through what we acquire and how well we maintain those possessions.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you do not know which way is north, the map's usefulness is limited. Start out by orienting yourself and it will become much easier to find what you're looking for.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Do you mind if someone orbits you? An admirer exists in your realm and is looking for even the slightest indication that you are open to accepting some flattering attention.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is only natural for newcomers to feel uncomfortable in a group, but you have a way of putting everyone at ease. Your inclusive warmth will help people relax and be themselves.

People are also reading…

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The silence doesn't have to be awkward; the pause doesn't have to be weird. Think of it as an absence of distraction and use stillness as an opportunity for understanding.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Casual situations will suit you best today. Avoid formality whenever you can. If you have to participate in an official arrangement, learn the rules first and follow them well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The qualities you are looking for in a partner have changed over time and they will continue to do so. The ideal partnership is not an unchanging one, rather it's a partnership built around changing together.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The Greek word philosophia describes a "love of knowledge, pursuit of wisdom; systematic investigation." It coincides perfectly with your current focus on developing, honing and living your personal philosophy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your modesty can make it difficult for you to receive praise. However you feel initially, deep inside you know that you are worthy of this, so smile and take it all in.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). This is a time to do full disclosure, be totally transparent and to show your work. You will create bonds as you fascinate others. You'll improve quickly when they point out your strengths and help you see mistakes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are coming to the point in a venture when there's nothing more you can do, or are willing to do, to influence the outcome. So, with a mix of relief and apprehension, you leave it to the fates.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When was the last time you made a decision solely based on your personal needs and preferences? Making a seemingly selfish choice now is overdue, and it isn't just you who is going to benefit from this.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The thing you want isn't on a shelf waiting for you to grab it; it's a moving target. The way to reach the goal is not by aiming at it but by aiming beyond it. This will take more than you thought but it will be worth it.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 25). The fates fall in love with your moxie. You've learned from the things that didn't quite work in the past, so new ventures have a much higher probability of success. Nothing you've done has been a loss. Developments in your personal life will inspire a move or travel. New purchases have you getting around in style. Pisces and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 7, 18, 3 and 40.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: April 20

Horoscopes: April 20

If you make it a point to be outside when the sun goes down, you get the one-of-a-kind light show of a sunset on a day that will never be repe…

Horoscopes: April 23

Horoscopes: April 23

We’re anxious for the future to start. If we were to build it from scratch, it would take so long that by the time the thing was finished it w…

Horoscopes: April 22

Horoscopes: April 22

Earth Day is different in these urgent times. We’ve moved from a mindset of remembering to take care of Mother Earth to fast-tracking all effo…

Horoscopes: April 21

Horoscopes: April 21

In the down-to-earth vibration of this new astral season, we are reminded that there are lows lower than the lowest valley, but you have to di…

Horoscopes: April 19

Horoscopes: April 19

The sun’s entrance into the first earth sign of the zodiac is like a barefoot dance in soft clover — fresh, sensual and moving with the heartb…

Horoscopes: April 24

Horoscopes: April 24

The square of Mercury in Taurus to Saturn in Aquarius represents a stubborn refusal to accept the lessons of the future. It’s the cosmic equiv…

Horoscopes: April 18

Horoscopes: April 18

It happens all the time — people fall in love with movie characters, believe in books, feel like they're living in a video game... These nonre…

Horoscopes: April 14

Horoscopes: April 14

As Mars crosses into ethereal Pisces, try this one on: Nothing is indispensable. Everything can be released. With this attitude, you won’t be …

Horoscopes: April 16

Horoscopes: April 16

Albert Camus said it’s necessary to fall in love, “if only to provide an alibi for all the random despair you are going to feel anyway.” Can y…

Horoscopes: April 6

Horoscopes: April 6

Television is a form of people-watching, though not a realistic one. Even in reality programming, the scripts elevate, the lighting beautifies…

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to use sunscreen all year round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News