Horoscopes: April 25

These early days of the Taurus solar journey ask, "What would you go to great effort to obtain?" Taurus is the sign associated with money, luxury and material belongings. While the mantra of Aries is "I am," the mantra of Taurus is "I have." The Taurus sun reveals our values through what we acquire and how well we maintain those possessions.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you do not know which way is north, the map's usefulness is limited. Start out by orienting yourself and it will become much easier to find what you're looking for.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Do you mind if someone orbits you? An admirer exists in your realm and is looking for even the slightest indication that you are open to accepting some flattering attention.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is only natural for newcomers to feel uncomfortable in a group, but you have a way of putting everyone at ease. Your inclusive warmth will help people relax and be themselves.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The silence doesn't have to be awkward; the pause doesn't have to be weird. Think of it as an absence of distraction and use stillness as an opportunity for understanding.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Casual situations will suit you best today. Avoid formality whenever you can. If you have to participate in an official arrangement, learn the rules first and follow them well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The qualities you are looking for in a partner have changed over time and they will continue to do so. The ideal partnership is not an unchanging one, rather it's a partnership built around changing together.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The Greek word philosophia describes a "love of knowledge, pursuit of wisdom; systematic investigation." It coincides perfectly with your current focus on developing, honing and living your personal philosophy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your modesty can make it difficult for you to receive praise. However you feel initially, deep inside you know that you are worthy of this, so smile and take it all in.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). This is a time to do full disclosure, be totally transparent and to show your work. You will create bonds as you fascinate others. You'll improve quickly when they point out your strengths and help you see mistakes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are coming to the point in a venture when there's nothing more you can do, or are willing to do, to influence the outcome. So, with a mix of relief and apprehension, you leave it to the fates.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When was the last time you made a decision solely based on your personal needs and preferences? Making a seemingly selfish choice now is overdue, and it isn't just you who is going to benefit from this.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The thing you want isn't on a shelf waiting for you to grab it; it's a moving target. The way to reach the goal is not by aiming at it but by aiming beyond it. This will take more than you thought but it will be worth it.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 25). The fates fall in love with your moxie. You've learned from the things that didn't quite work in the past, so new ventures have a much higher probability of success. Nothing you've done has been a loss. Developments in your personal life will inspire a move or travel. New purchases have you getting around in style. Pisces and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 7, 18, 3 and 40.

