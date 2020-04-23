Horoscopes: April 23

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Among your most sincere core beliefs is the idea that each person is great in their own way. Therefore, it is often inappropriate to make comparisons or value one person’s efforts while devaluing the efforts of another.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). All people are both equal and unique and there was never a time when you believed otherwise. Money and status may change the power dynamics of a situation, but they don’t change the value of any person.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You know you can make lives better, but you don’t know how you’re going to do it. That’s the fun part. You’ll brainstorm and create until you come up with the sort of care that only you can give.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). One problem is tied to another, and luckily the solution is similarly tied. As naturalist John Muir said, “When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the universe.”

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Pride goeth before the fall. Then again, “the fall” is an inevitability of life that could just as easily follow shame, humility, cheer or neutrality. You may as well be proud of yourself.