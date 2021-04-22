Horoscopes: April 22

Did you feel it coming? This chemical reaction of Venus and Uranus will burble, spit and combust into colorful plumes. Well, love was never intended to give people more of the same. The unpredictable plot of it is exactly the point. If love is to stay upright when the ground is shaking, it must be flexible enough to bend at the knee and shift as needed.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 22). For this day and beyond, grant yourself permission to focus on yourself. You’re so generous in your vision of others. Shine that optimism on your own life and live the joyful adventures you were meant for! You’ll brush with fame. An encounter will change your views. Professional endeavors stretch and pay you. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 1, 28, 15 and 7.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). First, you had worries about the endeavor. Then you did it enough to get comfortable, and next you’ll take it further. You’ll be excited by the challenge and look forward to commanding this realm.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re unlikely to participate in sheer fun for great lengths of time because you feel too much pleasure indicates an unbalanced life. You’re probably right about that, but could you tip the balance just a bit in the name of joy?