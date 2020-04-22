Horoscopes: April 22

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Give your reality a good shake. Imagine what your life would be like without the current content. Imagine a different home, work and relationship, and you’ll appreciate what you have. Or you’ll see where things could change.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may have a plan, but don’t worry if you veer off. It just wasn’t Velcro enough to keep your creative spirit fixed to it. You will thrive in the in-between moments of unstructured time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll connect with your tribe, essentially having the same experience as your ancestors did 20,000 years ago when they sat around a fire and shared stories and dances under the stars.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You may hear yourself paying lip service to an idea that your heart is not totally backing up. Your awareness of this conflict is most fortuitous. Work it out. Save yourself from fully committing to a bad fit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In his poem “Truth is the Person Who is There” Geoff Bouvier suggests, “The sky meets the mountain with no further obligation.” You’ll be the sky. You’ll be the mountain. Both are grateful positions.