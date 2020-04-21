Horoscopes: April 21

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You never know how people are going to react when you make your play, and that’s half the fun: the rush of adrenaline, the slightly elevated heartbeat, the combined sense of danger and possibly winning something worthwhile. With this tension ramping up between the sun and Saturn, it’s live-and-learn time. Without risk, there’s no reward.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 21). You travel lighter this year, both emotionally and physically! Life illuminates the essentials, and you’ll have the courage to throw out what you don’t need. As your energy rises, you’ll uplift those close to you and attract a crew of fans and supporters. A fresh chapter begins in August, and you’ll be teaching as well as amassing skills. Cancer and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 39, 2, 22 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The habit you’ve been trying to change has served you well for a very long time. You’re probably feeling a little sentimental about it now. Perhaps it shouldn’t be tossed away but gently coaxed out of your life instead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll be focused on attracting the sort of people who are a good fit for you, a key component of compatibility being their ability to pay the price you charge, which encompasses more currencies than one.