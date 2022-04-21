Horoscopes: April 21

In the down-to-earth vibration of this new astral season, we are reminded that there are lows lower than the lowest valley, but you have to dig to get to them. There are also highs higher than the highest mountaintop, but it takes the effort of flight. Two practical lunar trines highlight the benefit of accepting the natural parameters of a thing.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is something you are tired of carrying by yourself. Someone else can help you lug the burden if you are willing to share it. Better yet, don’t think of it as a burden. Call it a fun project and see who shows up.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Being in the midst of change can feel painful and difficult. On the other hand, (SET ITAL) having changed (END ITAL) feels like life-affirming vitality — something to keep in mind as you’re slogging it out to get to the other side.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You prize efficiency and gravitate to those who can make things happen cheap, fast and right. Usually, you do not get all three. Typically, two of those qualifications are the most you can hope for at once. But today you’ll get lucky.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ve mastered the tasks, ridden the rides and learned the personality quirks of everyone involved. But just when you think you know all there is to know, a surprise will inject some adrenaline into the scene.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Even if you have a map and the wind in your sails, forward motion still takes internal fortitude. To make it to the brave new world across the ocean, you must have the courage to lose sight of the shore.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your success comes from being aware and responsive. While many around you are ignoring or resisting the facts of reality, you are managing them deftly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The thrill of discovery isn’t reserved for explorers, scientists, archeologists and diamond miners. You’ll uncover wild facts, raw gems and other hidden treasure in your daily life today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Unresolved feelings can feel very uncomfortable indeed as they rattle around in your body and mind, looking for somewhere to settle. On the bright side, this is the chaotic buzz of enormous creative potential.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Once upon a time, you walked away because it seemed better than getting into an argument or worse, wasting your time with something boring and unchangeable. Today, you’ll repeat that very effective move.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The same challenge you faced last month is coming back in new forms, affording you the chance to test out different responses. Later you’ll count this problem among your finest teachers.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can alter a relationship dynamic without waiting for the other person to change. Just thinking differently will be enough to interrupt unwanted patterns.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). As for work that’s over your head or the challenge that seems out of your league: Move forward anyway. Illusions abound. Smoke screens and props are at play. The great boulder is made of tissue paper.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 21). The reason this will be a shining jewel of a year is well expressed by the words of Abraham Lincoln: “Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other one thing.” Your spirit of determination will spread to a network who will root for the completion of one goal after another. Capricorn and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 14, 33, 28 and 10.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Britain added a bank holiday to honor the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating seven decades of reign for Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom. This historic milestone has set a record for the monarchy. Taurus is known for tenacity and longevity. Natal moon and Neptune in Leo signify creative flair, a penchant for pomp and circumstance and a love of children.

