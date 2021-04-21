Horoscopes: April 21

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s coming easily to you today — this charismatic communication that just flows. The more you use it, the stronger that flow becomes. You can share it by speaking on someone’s behalf or putting your thoughts in writing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll get two kinds of compliments today: compliments born of neediness (you pity the giver) and compliments that come from genuine appreciation (you love them back).

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Talking to a stranger is always a risk, one worth taking when you feel the friendly vibes flowing today. Regardless of what you learn, good or bad, it will be well worth the effort to get to know new people.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When there is no one telling you what you must do to improve, you’ll take matters into your own hands. You’ll explore novel territory to stay ahead of the game.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your process is more important than the end product. The product will be handed over in the end, but the process is yours. You can use your process over and over, reshaping to fit the problem at hand.