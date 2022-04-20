 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: April 20

Holiday Mathis

If you make it a point to be outside when the sun goes down, you get the one-of-a-kind light show of a sunset on a day that will never be repeated. And if you are awake early enough to catch the sunrise, too, you get double the majesty in one 24-hour period. The fates will favor the early risers with this and more spectacular luck today.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being around people who don’t understand you is lonely. It is far better to go solo and be completely free to focus on what brings you joy than be in proximity of others whom you cannot relate to.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You may find that something you used to enjoy doing now feels like work. The energy has simply run its course. Pressing on may do more harm than good. Take a break to avoid total burnout.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Anyone can be cheerful under blue skies and in happy circumstances. To be just as pleasant among bad moods and weather is for the super-human. You’ll be rewarded for your efforts to rise above the circumstances.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Just because you obsess over a project doesn’t mean it will turn out better. The opposite could happen. If a task feels like it’s taking too long, it probably is. Change your mindset and pick up the pace.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s futile if not dangerous to try to control massive entities with many moving parts. State what you want then get out of the way and let things worth themselves out. Have faith things will naturally settle at the best outcome.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There have been times you communicated with pristine clarity because you knew just what you wanted to say and you said exactly that. But today you won’t know what you want to express until sentences fall from your lips.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The agitation you feel is lucky. It’s telling you that you’re ready for a change of scenery. You’ve wrung all the sweetness you’re going to get from the current situation. New challenges are around the bend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are riding the wave that happens when creativity and inspired action come together. Surfing in the flow of life, you’ll enjoy a particularly focused form of concentration. You’ll make smart moves without thinking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People who can give you what you need won’t require convincing. You’ll just notice that what you need is there, and you’ll make a deal — simple. If you find yourself having to persuade, something is off. Keep moving.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Aim your delusions at a new calendar. What’s real now would have been unfathomable 100 years ago. Inventing a better tomorrow requires some degree of unrealistic thinking.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Needing to know everything about how things work could slow the progress. Trust people to do their jobs today. Let the experts handle what they are experts at handling.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). For some reason, accepting compliments can feel a little embarrassing to you, but you’ll eventually get used to being around people who can really see and appreciate you.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 20). This year highlights deep learning and thinking for you. Intellectual progress is hard to measure until it becomes a part of the physical world, but your faith and patience will pay off.

You’ll assert unique viewpoints, methodologies and more and later be proven right. Someone considers you a rare joy, then many do. Pisces and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 19, 1, 37, 17 and 6.

