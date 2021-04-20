Horoscopes: April 20

Butterflies may accompany this first full day of Taurus season. Nervousness doesn’t automatically portend failure, although it could. Many a presentation has been brought down by an overabundance of nervous energy, which can also be the fuel for brilliance. It’s just an energy. You decide what it means.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 20). An abundance of love and attention give you the security to branch out. You get the sense that some of your curiosities will not be answered in this lifetime, but don’t let that hold you back! Ask away. With everything you learn, you are clearing the way for future generations to build on the discoveries of your brilliant mind. Gemini and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 14, 8, 30, 27 and 38.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Be wary of those who find your curiosity to be an intrusion. It is only because they have something to hide. To those who live the value of transparency, your curiosity will be a compliment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re forthright with information when you have it, and you know not to speculate out loud, as there are those around who hear only what they want to hear and will twist your words to exactly that.