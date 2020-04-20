Horoscopes: April 20

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Ironically, if you want peace, you’ll have to fight for it. Start with building your defense and erecting protective guards around your peace so it’s very difficult for anyone to rob you of it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A retreat isn’t always fleeing the scene. It can be a strategic move away from potential trouble sources and toward your own essence. Any move toward balance is a move toward strength.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve taken enough risks to know that if you risk in the same way many times, eventually, you will get comfortable with the very things that once frightened you. This is happening now.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You will wonder how much responsibility you should take for another person’s emotions. It depends on what the relationship is. Think of your connection and responsibility levels as commensurate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Most emotional dynamics are not something to overcome but rather something to accept. It is futile to reject any feeling you’re having. Just remember that you don’t have to act on your feelings.