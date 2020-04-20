Horoscopes: April 20
0 comments

Horoscopes: April 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

The existence of an idea is debatable, although the existence of an idea behind an action or inside a thing ... that’s a given. Theories must represent how things work and how they are. In these first days of the Taurus solar journey, the material is what matters. Test your ideas by bringing them into being. Practical application is king.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 20). In the months to come, you’ll become more accepting of your own impulses and trust yourself in a wider range of situations. You’ll succeed beyond your own expectations at things you didn’t even know you could do. You’ll give support and love and have it in equal measure, although not always from the same people. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 4, 10, 13 and 8.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Good drivers don’t accelerate while fixated on the rearview mirror. To avoid crashing into something ahead, look where you’re going, not where you’ve been.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When it comes to certain subjects, you don’t have to work at loving them. When you’re engaged in their practice or study, you naturally radiate joy, as though this is what you were made for.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re trying to accomplish something that requires you to dig deeper into your feelings, behaviors and thought processes. For this reason, ignore all things petty and shallow.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Ironically, if you want peace, you’ll have to fight for it. Start with building your defense and erecting protective guards around your peace so it’s very difficult for anyone to rob you of it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A retreat isn’t always fleeing the scene. It can be a strategic move away from potential trouble sources and toward your own essence. Any move toward balance is a move toward strength.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve taken enough risks to know that if you risk in the same way many times, eventually, you will get comfortable with the very things that once frightened you. This is happening now.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You will wonder how much responsibility you should take for another person’s emotions. It depends on what the relationship is. Think of your connection and responsibility levels as commensurate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Most emotional dynamics are not something to overcome but rather something to accept. It is futile to reject any feeling you’re having. Just remember that you don’t have to act on your feelings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You want to make a decision based on your own values and metrics, and others want you to do what works for and pleases them. Do it your way, as a compromise will please no ne.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everyone is different. You’d be surprised by where the discrepancies lie and how vast they can be. It’s best not to assume that others know and understand what comes so easily to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You know what’s at stake and are unsure of how willing you are to risk it. Should you lose, what’s your backup plan? Gauge how eager you would be to follow that plan and you’ll know your next move.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What goes disguised as a complex and nuanced problem is actually quite simple. It boils down to having the guts to do what falls in line with your own values, regardless of how acceptable that is to others.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: April 13
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 13

The Capricorn lunar aspects recall this passage from “All the King’s Men” by Robert Penn Warren: “They say you are not you except in terms of …

Horoscopes: April 19
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 19

You make a difference in the world. The Pisces moon suggests that, like a fish swimming through water, you’re largely unaware of the particula…

Horoscopes: April 14
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 14

With the square of the sun and Pluto, there’s an intense desire to navigate. The stronger themes of life will make themselves known. Barriers …

Horoscopes: April 16
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 16

The Aquarius moon will attempt to break the cosmic tension of the last couple of days, cooling things down with a breezy perspective, casual f…

Horoscopes: April 18
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 18

The Pisces moon puts intuition and empathy on tap. It's just in time, as there's much to navigate on the last day of the Aries sun. Buds becom…

Horoscopes: April 17
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 17

Energy changes as it moves through the gears of the weekend and the last days of the Aries solar journey. Take stock of what you’ve learned ab…

Horoscopes: April 15
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 15

If the planets were stars of a “Real Housewives” show, this is the part where the shouting would start. This tension between the sun and Jupit…

Horoscopes: April 12
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 12

The Easter holiday will get better as it develops. The moon forms a tense square early on and then eases up with a lucky trine to the Aries su…

Horoscopes: April 9
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 9

Before miracle timesaving inventions like laundry machines and hot water heaters, people spent hours on basic tasks of living such as washing …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News