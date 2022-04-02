 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: April 2

Holiday Mathis

Multitasking is a myth. The multitasker isn’t doing everything at once; rather, they are switching quickly between tasks and there’s waste in the transition. Pay attention to one issue at a time. It’s sweeter on the brain as the sun and Mercury meet up in high-intensity Aries. It’s also easier on the people you are working closely with.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What people say they want isn’t what they really want. It’s not because they are lying; it’s because they don’t know themselves as well as they think they do. To know yourself, look at your unguarded, unwatched behaviors.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People can be like wallpaper in a design catalog: the same patterns repeating page after page. Maybe the colors change, the scale is different, but at some point, you know what you can expect when you turn the page.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). One person may spark your good mood. You’ll keep the flames alive even after this person has left. The love around you will not be an abstract concept, but a reality you can feel.

People are also reading…

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll be tempted to reveal your heart. What happens next is a defining moment. Will you be strategic or messy? You cannot make a mistake either way — it’s just a matter of style.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don’t need to work so hard for what you want because it’s there for the asking. Just ask! That will be hard enough at first, but it gets easier with practice.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Intensity is up and a strong sense of urgency has you in a flurry of productivity. Much will be accomplished. It’s a good day to put an idea to the test. You won’t have to ask too many questions to get to the truth.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Origami artists and physicists agree that the essence of life is folding. Things crease and collapse onto one another, forming new shapes. From DNA to paper to the social fabric, much will change today with a deliberate fold.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Give yourself the time and space to do what you want to do. It sounds simple enough, and yet it hasn’t happened in a while. Why? You’ll unravel the puzzle and give yourself some peace.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can like someone without having to be like that person. Today highlights your ability to relate, empathize and be enriched by those who are very different from you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There will be a mutual attraction between you and the subject that fascinates you. You need more of the subject and the subject needs more of you. Consider taking a class.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Reading is not a tangent or indulgence, though it sometimes feels that way. You’ll absorb what you read. Your knowledge of people and command of language will increase your power and influence.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Some relationships are built on insecurity and fraught with drama. It doesn’t make them worthless though — intensely imperfect situations have much to teach.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 2). You know what it’s like to be lost, so you appreciate the value of this year’s cosmic birthday gift: strong conviction that carries you to a worthy purpose. Focused and productive, you’ll ultimately be paid to inspire and teach others. Family will uplift and show up for one another in times of need and, more often, in times of celebration. Taurus and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 2, 22 and 18.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Legendary Country Music Hall of Fame artist Emmylou Harris collects Grammys, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. The powerful Aries music warrior was born when Mercury, Venus and Mars were all in musical Pisces in her birth chart, suggesting incredible powers of empathy and a formidable gift of soul.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: April 1

Horoscopes: April 1

Happy New Year! No, that’s not an April Fool’s joke. Many ancient cultures celebrated the start of the new year on or around April 1, which cl…

Horoscopes: March 28

Horoscopes: March 28

All relationships have a rhythm. These beats between heart connections will be the theme of a Venus and Saturn conjunction in Aquarius. Consid…

Horoscopes: March 29

Horoscopes: March 29

The Pisces moon is sensitive, drawing our intuition to the forefront. Silence helps us understand one another. It will be easier to read peopl…

Horoscopes: March 27

Horoscopes: March 27

A witty and amusing cosmic transit marks the day. The messenger planet moves into the first sign of the zodiac. Aries is a bright and alive st…

Horoscopes: March 31

Horoscopes: March 31

The moon losing luminosity in the sign of Aries has us in the dark about our warrior spirit, and maybe that's a good thing. There's much worth…

Horoscopes: March 30

Horoscopes: March 30

A dream is something you can push your feelings into to check for fit, but you never quite know if how it’s going to feel until you actually d…

Horoscopes: March 26

Horoscopes: March 26

Mercury and Pluto highlight the importance of unobstructed perspective. Just think about what it’s like to drive with a dirty windshield: even…

Horoscopes: March 11

Horoscopes: March 11

In the early days of the word “sarcasm,” the term referred to a bitter, harsh mockery. In its modern usage, sarcasm is softened by a touch of …

Horoscopes: March 19

Horoscopes: March 19

We’re processing the strange happenings of the week. For many, boundaries were flirted with, poked, pushed and crossed. The day after the full…

Horoscopes: March 21

Horoscopes: March 21

In the age of pocket distraction generators, being a first-class observer takes a great deal more intention and self-discipline than it ever h…

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell if you're a control freak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News