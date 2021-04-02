Horoscopes: April 2

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What advice would you give to your former self? There are plenty of people in the same position you were in back there who could use the leg up. It will be heartening to realize what you’ve gained along the way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Turn up the volume on your inner guidance system because you’re going to make the best decisions from your heart’s intuition. There is no button or knob for this. It’s like Siri. You just call out and ask.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Curiosity about others will begin with curiosity about yourself, your history and the history of your people. Your discoveries give you a strong sense of wonder about how things have unfolded for others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve a strong need to create a memorable moment, but you’re not sure what kind of scene you’re shooting for. Start with what you don’t want. That will bring you closer to a vision of what you do want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you share your stories with people outside of your usual circle, new themes and ideas will be raised. They will appreciate a different side of you, and you’ll be inspired to change the focus of your work, too.