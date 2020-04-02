Horoscopes: April 2

When walking forward, you can’t stumble over things that are behind you. Thinking forward is different. In your mind, the past can be as real an obstacle as any, but only if you let it. Attention is what makes invisible obstacles real. Stay focused on outcomes you want, and you’ll leap over the pitfalls of the past. So says a moon void of course.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 2). There’s a joy-dial on your heart; this solar return reaches in and turns it up. You get more of what makes you happy. More music, interesting stories, time with loved ones and order in your life. You impose the order through a series of small practices, taking on one less-than-optimal circumstance at a time. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 50, 31, 2 and 11.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Guard against interruptions. You can’t afford to be pulled out of the flow of what you’re doing. Sure, you can jump back in, but every distraction costs you something.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ve committed to an endeavor. There have been plenty of days when you didn’t want to do it, and you did it anyway because you’re a person who honors your commitments. Today, you’ll be rewarded.