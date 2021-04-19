 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: April 19
0 comments

Horoscopes: April 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Today begins the season of the bull whose cosmic quote is, “I have.” Taurus is the realm of money, material possessions, appetite and that which satisfies the senses. Mercury rolls into Taurus first, like the crier who enters the streets blocks before the king, ringing the bell and alerting all to ready themselves for the royal arrival.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 19) Among the pleasurable challenges of the year will be the different roles you’ll get to play — the leader, the healer, a beloved darling, a cheerleader, a student, a star. Sometimes, there are many roles within the same relationship. You’ll love what you learn about the breadth of your abilities, including the ability to love. Scorpio and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 4, 44, 38 and 20.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you are rooting for someone, you will give that person so many chances — second, third, fourth — because you sincerely believe that when they finally win, so will you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). No one standing on the earth with the other gravity-bound earthlings can possibly have the all-seeing perspective (or even a “most-seeing” perspective). You never assume you’ve seen enough. Today brings new angles.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have this way of making time stop; something you do for others without being remotely aware of it yourself. For that person who thinks the world of you, time stands still while you’re together.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ve done a fair amount of living, yet there’s much you haven’t experienced. When you get a little bored today, it’s a cue to start up the old wonder machine and aim it toward all the new feelings you’ve yet to feel.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You will take action and move things forward — and probably without a plan, as planning feels entirely unnecessary to you. The route is already inside you, etched into the compass of your heart.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It is absolutely possible to adapt negative emotions into positive behavior. Getting good at this alchemical skill will change your attitude about shadowy feelings. Instead of dreading them, you’ll welcome the fuel.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You greatly underestimate the effect you have on others. While it’s better to err on the side of modesty, just know that how and when you show up matters greatly to someone. Your arrival will be gleefully anticipated.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are those who would lead you to believe that what you’re trying to accomplish is complicated, when in fact it’s pretty simple. You’ve already nailed the hardest part — being brave enough to take action.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you are too literal, detailed and correct in your approach, it may make it difficult to do the most loving thing in the moment. It will benefit you to maintain an openness to other interpretations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You wish to give people a particular feeling. It’s not entirely in your power to do so (as people’s feelings are squarely within their own domain), but you’ll certainly create an environment conducive to the mood you’re after.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Extreme measures are not necessary. It’s true they will shake your life up, make a memory and cause a temporary change. But what will work for lasting change will be easy, incremental and repetitious.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). An adrenaline rush can be pleasant or unpleasant depending on your interpretation. Lean into the thrill when this kind of energy spike happens today. Memories will be made.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Tread+ Treadmill Safety Incident

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: April 16
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 16

By and large, there’s plenty of goodwill between the astronomical body at the center of our solar system and the astronomical body on its far-…

Horoscopes: April 13
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 13

In days of old, when people used to drink in bars, at the end of the night, the bartender would make a last call for alcohol. Eyes would shoot…

Horoscopes: April 17
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 17

Mars and Jupiter sound the shot that sends ‘em off to the races! This fortunate angle of the planet of action to the planet of plenty favors t…

Horoscopes: April 14
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 14

The Venusian year is 225 days, so, compared with Earth, the goddess planet stays fewer days in each sign on her annual rounds. You could say t…

Horoscopes: April 15
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 15

Back inside her Taurean palace, bags still packed from her journeying, Venus begins making plans to upgrade, update and generally change thing…

Horoscopes: April 18
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 18

Anger is a secondary emotion, usually rooted in fear. The ego likes anger for that puffed-up feeling it lends, like an air bag inflating in a …

Horoscopes: April 12
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 12

The first day after the new moon in Aries highlights the steps needed for goal-getting. Habits we desire are built just like our established h…

Horoscopes: April 11
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 11

The new moon in Aries is wrapped in the shiny cosmic foil of lunar sextiles, so besides the double-freshness of the first phase of the moon in…

Horoscopes: March 22
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 22

Many find themselves in the planning phase of projects on this first full day of Venus in Aries. A good way to start is with the end in mind. …

Horoscopes: April 10
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 10

Navigating is a lot easier when you know where you are. Without that information, the map may as well be just a random pretty picture. Getting…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News