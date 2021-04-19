Horoscopes: April 19

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ve done a fair amount of living, yet there’s much you haven’t experienced. When you get a little bored today, it’s a cue to start up the old wonder machine and aim it toward all the new feelings you’ve yet to feel.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You will take action and move things forward — and probably without a plan, as planning feels entirely unnecessary to you. The route is already inside you, etched into the compass of your heart.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It is absolutely possible to adapt negative emotions into positive behavior. Getting good at this alchemical skill will change your attitude about shadowy feelings. Instead of dreading them, you’ll welcome the fuel.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You greatly underestimate the effect you have on others. While it’s better to err on the side of modesty, just know that how and when you show up matters greatly to someone. Your arrival will be gleefully anticipated.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are those who would lead you to believe that what you’re trying to accomplish is complicated, when in fact it’s pretty simple. You’ve already nailed the hardest part — being brave enough to take action.