Horoscopes: April 19
Holiday Mathis

You make a difference in the world. The Pisces moon suggests that, like a fish swimming through water, you’re largely unaware of the particular way you part the seas. Were it otherwise, it would be impossible to exist naturally. The sun argues the concept, stampeding into Taurus with the demand of evidence, proof of impact and relevance.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 19). You’re the boss! Enjoy an increased sense of control over the content and pacing of your year. Relationships are exhilarating; work is a slow and steady climb. A project will take you through much personal development. You’ll commit deeply to get the most out of each stage while staying on task and on purpose. Libra and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 30, 33, 25 and 19.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The label “difficult” goes to those who ask a lot of questions and have a problem with authority. The label “entertainer” goes to those who do the same, with a twinkling eye and a sense of humor.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Thinking of the future gives you pleasure. The difference between an escape fantasy and a powerful visioning session is the intent to realize the dream and the steps you take afterward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). One quality of class you possess and others prize is your ability to frame things in a positive and constructive way and convey this with supportive language.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You will get to spend time with the one who makes you laugh and feel valued — the one you go to when you want to strategize or just dream. This relationship is worth more than gold.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Because you feel entitled to things like explanations and respect, you’ll rattle those who would rather have blind followers. How auspicious! These are the ones who most need rattling.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The special project on deck will require you to be organized, forward-thinking and resourceful. You’ll have fun with this one — as long as you don’t wait until the last minute.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll be several people throughout the day — a quiet, contemplative conversationalist, the fun and silly one, the expert, the student. However you’re feeling, honor it and play to your strengths.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In the past, you’ve assumed that if you weren’t succeeding with a person, there was something about you or your approach that you could change to fix it. Consider another way. What if you engineered what works for you?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Being alone is an opportunity to have a meetup with yourself and catch up on the current status of your own head and heart. Ask, “How am I really doing?” and “What matters now?”

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don’t have to challenge yourself every single day. Today, it’s better not to force yourself to do the things that drain you. Go where you thrive, avoid where you merely survive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Relationships are teaching and changing you, though some of these lessons won’t be obvious to you until the transformation is complete and you can look back and see the “before” and “after.”

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The effort to create trust isn’t something you only need to do to make a first impression or to sway people you don’t know well. Today, you’ll see how trust is built or eroded in every interaction, even with the most familiar people.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

