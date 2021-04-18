Horoscopes: April 18

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s a sister, or a sisterlike person, in your midst who needs what you can give. If you give it, you might never be repaid, at least not directly, and yet you will also be richer for having offered this kindness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You know how to impress the others, but it’s a hollow win. It’s far better to impress yourself, and if you happen to pick up any accolades along the way, you’ll consider it a bonus.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When they come to you with questions you can answer, it feels good to be able to help. When they come to you with questions you can’t answer, it gives you ideas about what to learn next.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re just following your curiosity and doing your job, but you end up growing your expertise in the process, and your influence naturally expands. With increasing power comes increasing responsibility.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s happened before that you got what you wanted and then were somehow vaguely unsatisfied. This time, you’ll question your wants and get to the bottom of (SET ITAL) why (END ITAL) you want it, which helps your chances of a fortifying outcome.