Horoscopes: April 18
Holiday Mathis

Anger is a secondary emotion, usually rooted in fear. The ego likes anger for that puffed-up feeling it lends, like an air bag inflating in a flash to protect from impact. But what if there is no impact? The air bag going off unnecessarily offers its own kind of harm. The sun/Mercury conjunction suggests the empowerment of slow, deliberate breath.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 18). The year is characterized by rhapsodic living and fervent love. Your enthusiasm for little and big things alike will continue to attract people who prove your theory: Life is juicy and sweet. You bring substance and hard work with the aim of sharing the good stuff, and angels meet you at the juncture with just what you need. Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 11, 30, 21 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The people close to you should have your best interests at heart. As for those competitive “friends” who secretly wish you weren’t as great as you are — they may still have a place in your life, but it’s not in the inner circle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). One cannot grow and still hang on to the same old negativity. Because you love your own development, you drop anything that smacks of pride or petty grievances, and with lightness of heart, you move forward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ve learned the subtle signals your loved ones give when something is bothering them. You’ll gently tease out the story in just the manner that cracks open the trouble, airing it to the daylight.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s a sister, or a sisterlike person, in your midst who needs what you can give. If you give it, you might never be repaid, at least not directly, and yet you will also be richer for having offered this kindness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You know how to impress the others, but it’s a hollow win. It’s far better to impress yourself, and if you happen to pick up any accolades along the way, you’ll consider it a bonus.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When they come to you with questions you can answer, it feels good to be able to help. When they come to you with questions you can’t answer, it gives you ideas about what to learn next.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re just following your curiosity and doing your job, but you end up growing your expertise in the process, and your influence naturally expands. With increasing power comes increasing responsibility.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s happened before that you got what you wanted and then were somehow vaguely unsatisfied. This time, you’ll question your wants and get to the bottom of (SET ITAL) why (END ITAL) you want it, which helps your chances of a fortifying outcome.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Intentionally focus on what there is to be happy about. To appreciate and enjoy where you’re at is more than just a good practice; it’s a tool that keeps you connected to the best parts of your humanity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Most judgments are made so quickly you hardly know you are making them. It takes self-awareness (and gives good fortune) to pause before solidifying your stance and ask more questions before rendering a decision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Everyone is looking for that person who makes them feel more alive. But today, that heart quickening comes not through a person but through a situation that calls out the best that’s inside you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It is said that one cannot mourn a thing that was never possessed. This adage only holds for those with lesser imaginations than you. You can so fully embody a dream that to celebrate or mourn it also follows naturally.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

