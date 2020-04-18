Horoscopes: April 18

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

The Pisces moon puts intuition and empathy on tap. It's just in time, as there's much to navigate on the last day of the Aries sun. Buds become flowers; children become teenagers; friends become partners in life. These cycles may not be complete in a day, but it's happening. Later, we'll point to today as an essential part of the process.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 18). You have everything you need to take on this exciting year. Do plenty of brainstorming and experimenting to figure out what you like and want to pursue. Once you have strong intent, all will organize around that. A patch of chaos you weren't sure what to do with will turn out to be the source of an exciting transformation. Libra and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 3, 33, 17 and 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). For a relationship to succeed, all parties should be self-reliant and yet willing to ignore that and rely on one another anyway, not because they have to, but because that's what relationships are for.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's amazing how doing the right thing in general will lead to many very specific correct actions. The situation that most needs improvement will fall right into place.