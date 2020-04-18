Horoscopes: April 18
Horoscopes: April 18

Holiday Mathis

The Pisces moon puts intuition and empathy on tap. It's just in time, as there's much to navigate on the last day of the Aries sun. Buds become flowers; children become teenagers; friends become partners in life. These cycles may not be complete in a day, but it's happening. Later, we'll point to today as an essential part of the process.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 18). You have everything you need to take on this exciting year. Do plenty of brainstorming and experimenting to figure out what you like and want to pursue. Once you have strong intent, all will organize around that. A patch of chaos you weren't sure what to do with will turn out to be the source of an exciting transformation. Libra and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 3, 33, 17 and 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). For a relationship to succeed, all parties should be self-reliant and yet willing to ignore that and rely on one another anyway, not because they have to, but because that's what relationships are for.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's amazing how doing the right thing in general will lead to many very specific correct actions. The situation that most needs improvement will fall right into place.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Have faith. There is no reason for despair. No matter how long something has been broken, there is still a chance it can be fixed. Every moment is an opportunity for rebirth.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Avoid giving all of your time to one person, regardless of how you might prefer it. It's simply not a good strategy. Relationships will be more pleasurable at a slower pace.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Approval, attention, affection, recognition — to pretend you don't need these things is silly, but to appear to need them too much is off-putting. So you'll play it rather cool, choosing your moments to be direct.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). We don't get to decide what's empowering. You'll get a charge from unexpected places, and watch others be revved up by things you'd have expected to be draining.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have assumptions about who is allowed to want things and in what way. These assumptions, which also extend to you and limit what you're willing to ask for, will be challenged today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A story can be an instrument of control. That's why you have to be very careful about how you cast yourself in your own stories. Make sure you're the hero, not the victim.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're eager now, but don't take on too much. As Sir Winston Churchill suggested: "It is a mistake to try and look too far ahead. The chain of destiny can only be grasped one link at a time."

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're not looking to be consoled by things that affirm what you already believe, at least not consciously. To stay aware and honest, keep questioning what you think is true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Parts of the day feel like a convincing simulation. Poke around to root out deception. Probably this is well-meaning, and perhaps even fun, but it's still important to recognize falseness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don't mind a romantic eruption of feeling, though you prefer to be the witness and not the one gushing. If only such things could always be within your control. When experiencing life, love happens.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

