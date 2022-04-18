Horoscopes: April 18

It happens all the time — people fall in love with movie characters, believe in books, feel like they're living in a video game... These nonrealities can change our reality. Use this to your benefit as Mercury aligns with Uranus and the sun clashes with Pluto. It's an opportunity for surprising, purposeful and meaningful entertainment.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're engaged in a pursuit that will never stop being a lot of work for you. It's like a stair stepper that keeps producing a new step in front of you, though your elevation hardly changes. Only you can say whether it's worth it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Make backups, whether it's a digital copy of your computer files or a plan B for today's schedule. Thinking ahead to what might go wrong will make getting it right more likely.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's like you're the on-call problem solver of your group. Don't stress yourself out over what they need; it's a lot. You don't have to have all the answers. It's OK to say, "I don't know."

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You feel a transition coming on, and you want to be graceful about it. This is where surrender comes in. Let go and trust that you will have a soft place to land.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Answer phone calls promptly. You will avoid confusion, miscommunication and awkward situations by following this one rule. Dealing with things in real time gives you power.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The sweet life is about loving what you have, especially your relationships. When you see opportunities to treat your cherished people, you don't hesitate. It will make them feel special to know they are important to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You walk into a room and you set the tone. There's no shortage of people who want to be around you. Just by liking the life you're living and living the life you like, you influence people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Persistence is your thing. You're even persistent about being persistent. So long as you feel there is something else you can do that might help you achieve your goal, you'll keep after it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Eliminate stressful triggers. It's the daily habits — for instance, always putting your keys and your glasses back in the same place — that make life smooth and allow you to focus on highly valued relationships.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're becoming aware of the ways you get off track. There's an art to redirection, a way to lead yourself back to productivity. Sometimes it's easier to change your environment first. Your thoughts will follow suit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The weather has shifted yet again, and your priorities adjust right along with the change. You'll be coming back to a part of yourself you haven't seen in a while. This part has been waiting patiently for your return.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you started this work, you weren't expecting anyone to saddle up and carry some of the load. And though you didn't ask, the sweet moment comes when you realize it's happening all by itself. Your team is emerging.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 18). Your goals are unique, and your list of must-do experiences eclectic. You'll work these plans like a boss this year, and with very little support at first. But as you forge forward with confidence, people join you, resources are offered, skills developed. You become the person who can bring your exciting visions into reality. Cancer and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 30, 1, 27 and 14.

