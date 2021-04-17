 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: April 17
0 comments

Horoscopes: April 17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Mars and Jupiter sound the shot that sends ‘em off to the races! This fortunate angle of the planet of action to the planet of plenty favors the move. No thinking, just do it. While not every play is going to make it rain, they all have better odds than the play that didn’t happen because someone is still thinking about what to do.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 17). Even though you want to be loved for the low-key, down-deep real you, this solar year brings the chance to show off, shine, conquer and strut. Different relationships highlight new parts of you, and you’ll get to live out many facets of yourself. You’ll be drawn to a place that speaks to your soul in a mysterious language. Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 13, 9, 44 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To execute the fabulous thing you have in mind, you’ll have to free up your schedule. Coming up with the money will be far easier than coming up with the timing that works for everyone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Some would have you believe they’ve a right to be a part of your life. But this is not how it works. To a large extent, you get to choose the people in your world.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People generally don’t care about things until they are aware that they have a reason to. The reason may have been there all along, but it takes someone like you to point it out — probably, repeatedly.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You will be moved to shore up the uncomfortable discrepancy between how you see yourself and the reality you find yourself in. Start small. You might be surprised at the effectiveness of little changes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s someone’s job to sell you on an idea or product that is not in your best interest to buy. You’ve no need of this, even though they will attempt to manufacture one. Put up a wall by sticking to what matters in your world.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If your eyes are closed, you can be face to face with just the thing you’ve been searching for and still not find it. Do an awareness check on yourself. How awake are you? Strive for “wide.”

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Wherever possible, bring a problem back to its cause. Speak directly to the source. This will be both frightening and efficient. Summon your courage to confront the powers that be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While many scan the conversation for arguing points to dig into, you have better luck listening up for possible common interests. Bonus: Trying to see another person’s point of view is just good practice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). As for that person who keeps bringing you down, you’ll be inspired to react differently now. This will throw them off, break the pattern and change the whole dynamic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There’s so much you know that people will want to learn from you, but this is going to happen over a long period of time. You’re wise to be a little mysterious and give out one nugget of wisdom at a time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Those who can’t seem to get along with others will have the same problems with you. Good friends act like a good friend to all their friends — and the same is true of employees, bosses and romantic contenders.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There is no how-to manual for what you are trying to accomplish today. The most important thing is that you know what you’d like your desired outcome to be. Send that star to the high heaven to guide the journey.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What Americans are most stressed about

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: April 16
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 16

By and large, there’s plenty of goodwill between the astronomical body at the center of our solar system and the astronomical body on its far-…

Horoscopes: April 13
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 13

In days of old, when people used to drink in bars, at the end of the night, the bartender would make a last call for alcohol. Eyes would shoot…

Horoscopes: April 12
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 12

The first day after the new moon in Aries highlights the steps needed for goal-getting. Habits we desire are built just like our established h…

Horoscopes: April 14
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 14

The Venusian year is 225 days, so, compared with Earth, the goddess planet stays fewer days in each sign on her annual rounds. You could say t…

Horoscopes: April 11
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 11

The new moon in Aries is wrapped in the shiny cosmic foil of lunar sextiles, so besides the double-freshness of the first phase of the moon in…

Horoscopes: April 15
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 15

Back inside her Taurean palace, bags still packed from her journeying, Venus begins making plans to upgrade, update and generally change thing…

Horoscopes: April 10
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 10

Navigating is a lot easier when you know where you are. Without that information, the map may as well be just a random pretty picture. Getting…

Horoscopes: April 9
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 9

Babies and puppies aren’t trying to be cute, but everything they do is colored by who they are. Communication is always colored by the persona…

Horoscopes: April 3
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 3

A warning from Mercury, entering a willful zone: Desire limits the scope of what can be found. Once seized by desire, all we can see is that w…

Horoscopes: March 19
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 19

On the last day of psychic Pisces sun, try and read the mind of someone you know well, and then check the answers. Try to read the mind of som…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News