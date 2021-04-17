Horoscopes: April 17

Mars and Jupiter sound the shot that sends ‘em off to the races! This fortunate angle of the planet of action to the planet of plenty favors the move. No thinking, just do it. While not every play is going to make it rain, they all have better odds than the play that didn’t happen because someone is still thinking about what to do.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 17). Even though you want to be loved for the low-key, down-deep real you, this solar year brings the chance to show off, shine, conquer and strut. Different relationships highlight new parts of you, and you’ll get to live out many facets of yourself. You’ll be drawn to a place that speaks to your soul in a mysterious language. Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 13, 9, 44 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To execute the fabulous thing you have in mind, you’ll have to free up your schedule. Coming up with the money will be far easier than coming up with the timing that works for everyone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Some would have you believe they’ve a right to be a part of your life. But this is not how it works. To a large extent, you get to choose the people in your world.