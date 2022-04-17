 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: April 17

Holiday Mathis

A number of holidays are celebrated under today's full Scorpio moon, including International Haiku Poetry Day. In that spirit:

Pink Scorpio Moon

Glowing with promise on this

A day of haiku.

May the rhythms of your life please you as they fall to form.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don't expect people to think and behave like you do. This makes you easy to be around. Others can tell that you're not imposing rules or judgments on them. People feel accepted for who they are.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When people get upset over minor details, it's not merely a sign of pettiness. Dramatic outbursts are indicative of wounds that happened in the past, or trouble that's been brewing a while.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll take care of your loved ones, catering your help to what they need. Even though practical help is appreciated, what's even more meaningful is the emotional support you provide without even realizing that you are.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Be thorough, pay attention to the details and follow the rules. Plans may cost slightly more than you thought, but an early course correction keeps it all in line.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You might find it temporarily appropriate to act like a parent toward someone who is not your child. While it's just what's needed in the moment, it's imperative to shift gears as things develop.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You make demands of yourself because you believe you can accomplish something remarkable — and you're absolutely right about that. On a personal note, your talent for solo contentment makes others want to be with you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It doesn't matter how expensive, elegant or exciting the plan is because no matter what happens, it's who you're with that matters most. Bottom line: In the company of people you enjoy, life is enjoyable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). "Don't sweat the small stuff," they say. "The little things add up," they say. So which is it? Forget about the scale of things for now and focus on their gravitational pull. If it's important, you'll be attracted to it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Why do those who know the least tend to talk the longest? Your observations may be brief by comparison, but they go right to the heart of the matter, so don't hesitate to lead the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Being willing and able to fully connect with your fellow human beings means that heartbreak is an inevitability. So is healing. So is loving better. You're not afraid. You'll go boldly forward and give your all to relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Put a cap on your spending, especially in regard to what you contribute to those in your personal life. Though it's nice to pay the way from time to time, you don't need to buy things to prove your love.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're socially aware and it works to your advantage. Conversational breeziness features fitting topics. You have a terrific sense of who is open to you, when to advance and how best to retreat.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 17). Your talent for listening with your whole being makes wonderful music out of your year. People, nature and ideas intertwine, clash and harmonize to help you move toward an unexpected destiny much to your liking. Your openness engenders practical and magical connections for whatever you and your loved ones need. Aquarius and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 4, 44, 19 and 3.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Jennifer Garner stars in the freshly released time traveling adventure "The Adam Project", a flick that reunites her with Mark Ruffalo, her love interest in "13 Going on 30." The dynamic warrior spirit of Aries shines through so many of Garner's roles, including the highly physical CIA secret agent Sydney Bristow of "Alias" and Elektra the warrior.

