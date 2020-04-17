Horoscopes: April 17
0 comments

Horoscopes: April 17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Energy changes as it moves through the gears of the weekend and the last days of the Aries solar journey. Take stock of what you’ve learned about yourself during this period of the ram, characterized by the phrase, “I am.” When you think about it, you might answer “I am” slightly differently than you would have on this day last month.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 17). It’s a year of fun twists and unexpected encounters. Colleagues will become like family, and family will support your work in some way. You’ll invest in yourself, which will pay huge dividends six months from now. At the end of 2020, you’ll be the recipient of an award, bonus or gift of gratitude. Sagittarius and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 7, 39, 20 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ve been thinking about how to get what you want, and it’s clear you’ll need to make a special request. Timing is everything. It will be better to ask after nightfall or tomorrow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are mysterious and all the more attractive for your secrets. You’ll be nudged, and downright bothered, to reveal them. Resist. There’s more power in keeping them to yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll have a heightened awareness of what arises from your subconscious, whether it be in the form of dreams, creativity or the assimilation of subtle clues you’ve picked up along the way.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Life has its own set of navigational rules. To understand it, you have to look backward; to live it, you can only go forward. Also, you can only feel what it’s like to be inside it when you’re standing still.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There was a time you didn’t believe that you could actually change your circumstances by merely observing them differently. Now you believe it, and you do it on a daily basis. Today brings proof.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The messiness of life is the best part. Maybe it won’t make the edit for social media, and that’s why the insider’s view is always the best. Intimacy is about knowing another person’s mess.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s like you’re trying to move a couch into a room with a small door. Once inside, everything will work out nicely. But getting through this tight squeeze will take some doing. What needs to be released in order to move forward?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Visualizing alone can’t make things true, but it can motivate action that feels natural and familiar instead of labored and difficult. As you visualize the future, you lay its groundwork.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The ancients believed that the soul resides in the area between the heart and the solar plexus. The soulfire in you radiates a sense of warmth and anticipation from this space today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ve been generous and that generosity boomerangs back to you today in the form of unexpected help that allows you to accomplish more than you thought possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Why return to projects that were not enormously successful the first time around? You’d rather move on, and move on you will, after a brief bit of business is handled. Dive in and get it done.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Just because something goes unspoken doesn’t mean it’s unspeakable. Words will be like the keys to a cage. You’ll communicate and free yourself.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: April 13
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 13

The Capricorn lunar aspects recall this passage from “All the King’s Men” by Robert Penn Warren: “They say you are not you except in terms of …

Horoscopes: April 12
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 12

The Easter holiday will get better as it develops. The moon forms a tense square early on and then eases up with a lucky trine to the Aries su…

Horoscopes: April 14
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 14

With the square of the sun and Pluto, there’s an intense desire to navigate. The stronger themes of life will make themselves known. Barriers …

Horoscopes: April 16
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 16

The Aquarius moon will attempt to break the cosmic tension of the last couple of days, cooling things down with a breezy perspective, casual f…

Horoscopes: April 10
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 10

Mercury puts on the armor of a warrior today, and communication takes a noble turn. Interpersonal dynamics can bear more honesty, directness a…

Horoscopes: April 11
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 11

Mercury in Aries is an armored approach to communication. If the best offense is a good defense, then this cosmic omen suggests we ready ourse…

Horoscopes: April 15
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 15

If the planets were stars of a “Real Housewives” show, this is the part where the shouting would start. This tension between the sun and Jupit…

Horoscopes: April 9
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 9

Before miracle timesaving inventions like laundry machines and hot water heaters, people spent hours on basic tasks of living such as washing …

Horoscopes: April 7
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 7

Here comes the pink supermoon, which is to say the full moon in Libra. This moon was named for flowers that bloom in April. Indeed, an exchang…

Horoscopes: April 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 2

When walking forward, you can’t stumble over things that are behind you. Thinking forward is different. In your mind, the past can be as real …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News