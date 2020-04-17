Horoscopes: April 17

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Energy changes as it moves through the gears of the weekend and the last days of the Aries solar journey. Take stock of what you’ve learned about yourself during this period of the ram, characterized by the phrase, “I am.” When you think about it, you might answer “I am” slightly differently than you would have on this day last month.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 17). It’s a year of fun twists and unexpected encounters. Colleagues will become like family, and family will support your work in some way. You’ll invest in yourself, which will pay huge dividends six months from now. At the end of 2020, you’ll be the recipient of an award, bonus or gift of gratitude. Sagittarius and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 7, 39, 20 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ve been thinking about how to get what you want, and it’s clear you’ll need to make a special request. Timing is everything. It will be better to ask after nightfall or tomorrow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are mysterious and all the more attractive for your secrets. You’ll be nudged, and downright bothered, to reveal them. Resist. There’s more power in keeping them to yourself.