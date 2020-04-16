Horoscopes: April 16

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Aquarius moon will attempt to break the cosmic tension of the last couple of days, cooling things down with a breezy perspective, casual friendliness, humor and a healthy dose of tolerance. There are those who would take offense at anything. They seek conflict and anyone who doesn’t seek the same will best ignore them.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 16). Your cosmic birthday present is the power to create yourself, which you’ll do in affirmations, actions, prayers, exercises, work and reflection. It’s your own innermost feelings that will have the greatest bearing on who you become and what happens next. Practice self-love and faith in all you have to offer. Your Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 1, 44, 37 and 11.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You may not do what you set out to do, but that is hardly the point. The more you try and accomplish, the better your skills get. Soon your ability will be so sharp that all connected work will be done in a fraction of the time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Gravity is invisible, though the proof of gravity is rather obvious to see. Love is the same way. Today, you’ll witness the effects of love and feel its force on a visceral level.