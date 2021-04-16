Horoscopes: April 16

By and large, there’s plenty of goodwill between the astronomical body at the center of our solar system and the astronomical body on its far-flung edges. Though, it is also true that twice a year there is strife between the sun and Pluto. These cosmic conflicts let off emotional steam and lend perspective we can ride out for the rest of the year.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 16). Floating on a strong current of love and support, you’re able to dive into your passions. A lifelong learner, you’ve amassed an impressive body of knowledge. Yet, in many ways, you’ve barely scratched the surface. This year enlightens you further on two subjects dear to your heart and applicable to daily life. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 33, 13, 20, 4 and 7.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re inclined to be of continual service to your family, colleagues and community. It’s obvious they need you, but the real reason you devote yourself so is because it feels good to give. Don’t forget to serve yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Just as a thrilling life relies on an imaginative vision of what could be, exciting love depends on extraordinary aims for the relationship. To guarantee a dull romance, make boring romantic goals (or none at all).