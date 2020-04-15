Horoscopes: April 15
Horoscopes: April 15

Holiday Mathis

If the planets were stars of a “Real Housewives” show, this is the part where the shouting would start. This tension between the sun and Jupiter comes on the heels of the same dynamic between the sun and Pluto, making things seem a little too dramatic than is actually called for. It’s almost as though a producer has gotten in the mix to stir things up.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 15). Good enough isn’t good enough for you this year. You’re going for greatness on all levels, starting with improving a relationship or striking up a new one that makes your personal life sing. Your work dynamic will change, allowing you to develop talents and devote more of your time to what matters to you. Gemini and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 33, 2, 22 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Make it a point to get more support. Know who has your back, is on your side and will promote and help you. Rule out those who have had the opportunity to help before but didn’t.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your daily life doesn’t automatically include telling people how much they are loved. That’s something you have to add. You’ll go out of your way to show people you value them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your best friends are sometimes also the ones who give you the most grief, extra work and drama. Be open to breaking old habits and finding new ways of interacting that serve everyone better.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The norms go out the window when originators are in the room. You’re such a person. Your fresh ideas are just part of the package that comes with you. You won’t even realize how creative you’re being.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ve extended yourself. You’ve worked hard to learn, get hands-on experience and see what others needed you to see. Now it’s your turn to be understood and to let people in on what you’re dealing with.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You were eager for good to triumph over evil. Now you realize it’s not so much about good and evil as it is about power and how a game is played. Rules will get broken by all sides.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve tuned into the whispers of trends and dramas. These are soft words that are not to be taken too seriously as they can so easily drift when the wind blows a different direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can’t help but notice that everyone has a void. As much as you’d like to fill in the blanks and supply what’s needed, don’t rush to do so. More listening and understanding must happen first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If it doesn’t bring you challenge, money or joy, then what does it bring you? Your answer to this question may have you cutting something out of your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Sometimes you think if ideas were dollars, you’d be much richer. And what if they are? Apply your sign’s famous follow-through now. Brainstorm... you’re on to something!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Interruptions are costly. Even once an hour is too much. Precautions taken to make yourself difficult to interrupt will ultimately save you from wasting your hours.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You can always make your natural impressionability work for you. For instance, fill your eyes, mind and experiences with beauty and you become even more beautiful.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

