Horoscopes: April 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

If the planets were stars of a “Real Housewives” show, this is the part where the shouting would start. This tension between the sun and Jupiter comes on the heels of the same dynamic between the sun and Pluto, making things seem a little too dramatic than is actually called for. It’s almost as though a producer has gotten in the mix to stir things up.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 15). Good enough isn’t good enough for you this year. You’re going for greatness on all levels, starting with improving a relationship or striking up a new one that makes your personal life sing. Your work dynamic will change, allowing you to develop talents and devote more of your time to what matters to you. Gemini and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 33, 2, 22 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Make it a point to get more support. Know who has your back, is on your side and will promote and help you. Rule out those who have had the opportunity to help before but didn’t.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your daily life doesn’t automatically include telling people how much they are loved. That’s something you have to add. You’ll go out of your way to show people you value them.