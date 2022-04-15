 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: April 15

Holiday Mathis

The Libra lunar tides warn us of the ego’s tendency to keep us working for its vision. As soon as it gets what it wants, it comes up with a new list of demands. Happiness and freedom depend on restricting the ego’s power with modesty and service. Give the ego just enough to exist, but not enough to take over and run the show.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Fun is contagious, but it’s also subjective. Your success will depend on your ability to read the room. If you’re not in the room, as in an email or text situation, humor is a risk. The level of risk is commensurate with the payoff.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your fantasy life is going strong. As for these castles in the air — maybe you can’t live in them, but some of the ideas are practical enough to apply once you touch back down to earth.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your mood: ambitious. You’ll push yourself. Because going after the larger experiences of life takes a great deal of focus and energy, it will require you to cut out distractions and bring your lower appetites into control.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Unless you are a DJ or a children’s party character, it’s probably not your job to make the people around you happy. So why not go where you’re the happiest? Only you know the way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Life gets messy. The unexpected bumps, spills and overlaps are clues that we are, indeed, alive. Your mettle will be tested, and you’ll get the opportunity to tidy up, compartmentalize and prove just how cool you can be.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). New projects gather steam. The work is really just beginning, but encouraging early results are a glimpse of what you’ll get if you keep this up for the long haul.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The stage is set for rivalries to play out. Emotions run hot, alliances have been formed and the stakes are high. Even so, it’s not too late for mediation, negotiation and peaceful deal-making.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Shared creativity is a bond. Writing can unite people. Art can flirt with your eyeballs. A song can pierce you straight through and connect you with invisible thread to the others who hear and love it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). As for the burdens laid on you by society, there’s always a way around it. If you can’t see it from where you stand, seek a perspective shift. Reading, travel and interviewing others are all valid ways to get there.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If no one asks a question, nothing gets done. And if people keep asking questions, nothing gets done. Progress is asking the right question at the right time and getting answers before you move on to the next question.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You know what it’s like to be the one who loves more, sacrifices greater and maximizes small returns. But don’t worry; this will not be your destiny forever. Prepare for huge love.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You will somehow be able to see things as your loved one does and though you may not entirely agree, your understanding of the other point of view will lift the relationship to a new level of ease.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 15). You’ll be publicly praised — an event that makes such an impression, it alters the course of your work. Relationship building culminates in a lucrative deal. Though you’re very strategic in some areas of life, when it comes to love, all game goes out the window. You simply give everything and joy spills everywhere. Pisces and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 2, 14, 38 and 17.

