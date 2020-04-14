Horoscopes: April 14

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Do you have the feeling that your moment is coming? You’re absolutely right about that. Don’t worry, there’s still time to prepare, and you know best what to do to get ready.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). By giving a problem too much focus, you’re apt to overanalyze. Ask for another perspective. Someone else will see what’s simple about it. There’s really only one thing to fix here.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The urgent call is to enjoy what you most would like to. Don’t wait for permission; you don’t need it at all. You probably don’t even need money. All you need is a strong enough desire.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve thought something through and now it’s time to share. Yours will be the first word, the last word and the word that everyone remembers. Much will get better because you decided to speak up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Loosen your grip. There is no way to be in total control, and trying to grasp too firmly cuts off circulation and your ability to be flexible and to feel and respond to the nuances of the moment.