Horoscopes: April 14
0 comments
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

With the square of the sun and Pluto, there’s an intense desire to navigate. The stronger themes of life will make themselves known. Barriers will be erected and boulders rolled into the path of life. Trouble will take on an enticing glow. All of this is optional. Use good judgment to determine worthy or necessary endeavors.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 14). This year offers the opportunity to master the art of shifting gears. There will be fast action in the next six weeks and then a period of slower pacing as you take in beauty, relax, ponder and review. New people and projects come into your life in July. There’s a chance to plug into a group that’s making changes in the world. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 3, 33, 25 and 15.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know who you want to be. Mold your aspirations. Don’t let them be dictated by the friends who just happen to show up. Seek the influencers you want to be influenced by.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As for the interesting person who just happens to cross your path, this is no mistake. Nor will it happen again soon. Seize the opportunity to connect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don’t like to be bossed around by anyone, even yourself. So you rebel against all dictates, even your own. It will take creativity to get yourself to enact discipline.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Do you have the feeling that your moment is coming? You’re absolutely right about that. Don’t worry, there’s still time to prepare, and you know best what to do to get ready.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). By giving a problem too much focus, you’re apt to overanalyze. Ask for another perspective. Someone else will see what’s simple about it. There’s really only one thing to fix here.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The urgent call is to enjoy what you most would like to. Don’t wait for permission; you don’t need it at all. You probably don’t even need money. All you need is a strong enough desire.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve thought something through and now it’s time to share. Yours will be the first word, the last word and the word that everyone remembers. Much will get better because you decided to speak up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Loosen your grip. There is no way to be in total control, and trying to grasp too firmly cuts off circulation and your ability to be flexible and to feel and respond to the nuances of the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Preparation is the most significant contributor to the success of your projects. Take twice the time you think you’ll need. As for the resources, keep them simple so you have fewer things of which to keep track.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Separations that occur for logistical reasons may be unavoidable. But separations that occur because of conflicting attitudes are unnecessary and should be sorted.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People will naturally align themselves in the order of status. You’ll recognize the psychology and humanity operating here and quite successfully play the game.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll put deep thought into your decisions and exercise free will at every corner. You don’t mind being led, but only by those whom you choose to follow.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: April 13
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 13

The Capricorn lunar aspects recall this passage from “All the King’s Men” by Robert Penn Warren: “They say you are not you except in terms of …

Horoscopes: April 12
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 12

The Easter holiday will get better as it develops. The moon forms a tense square early on and then eases up with a lucky trine to the Aries su…

Horoscopes: April 8
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 8

The Libran realm of the sky, which rules relationships of all kinds, cradles the swollen, pink moon in its ethos of balance and fairness. Rela…

Horoscopes: April 9
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 9

Before miracle timesaving inventions like laundry machines and hot water heaters, people spent hours on basic tasks of living such as washing …

Horoscopes: April 10
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 10

Mercury puts on the armor of a warrior today, and communication takes a noble turn. Interpersonal dynamics can bear more honesty, directness a…

Horoscopes: April 11
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 11

Mercury in Aries is an armored approach to communication. If the best offense is a good defense, then this cosmic omen suggests we ready ourse…

Horoscopes: April 7
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 7

Here comes the pink supermoon, which is to say the full moon in Libra. This moon was named for flowers that bloom in April. Indeed, an exchang…

Horoscopes: March 18
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 18

The Capricorn moon influence recalls the cosmic clock and prods our personal feelings about the passage of hours or decades, as it were. None …

Horoscopes: April 5
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 5

You won’t be able to see the big picture today and that’s perfectly fine. The Virgo moon would like to remind us that growth happens one cell …

Horoscopes: April 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 2

When walking forward, you can’t stumble over things that are behind you. Thinking forward is different. In your mind, the past can be as real …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News