Horoscopes: April 14

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your personal rituals can be as expected or unexpected, regimented or elaborate, as you like. There’s a spot in your day that is devoid of vibrance, waiting for an infusion of your personality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Good news: There’s a mutual attraction between you and the subject that fascinates you. You need more of the subject, and the subject needs more of you. Consider taking a class.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don’t need to find a workaround for obtaining what you want. All you have to do is request it. Every time you ask for what you want, it gets a little bit easier.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What you do is not the same as who you are, and you’re wise not to confuse the two. Offer yourself some softness for the mistakes, and, for balance, temper your response to victories, too. Your efforts are well-intended.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s a strong day for your powers of visualization, and you’ll see very clearly where you’re headed. The image of who you want to be is as clear to you as the person staring back from the mirror.