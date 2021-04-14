Horoscopes: April 14

The Venusian year is 225 days, so, compared with Earth, the goddess planet stays fewer days in each sign on her annual rounds. You could say that, like any adept socialite, Venus knows how to make a fashionably late entrance, and she times her exits to leave others wanting more. Venus’ return to her home of Taurus represents a happy reunion.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 14). You’ll set the goal that has you soaring past fear and limitation into an exciting realm of new people and plenty to learn. Though you’re not materialistic, prizes will dress your path, symbolizing your arrival to certain goal posts. Validation comes in experiences with those you’re able to care for and share with. Pisces and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 12, 4, 39, 29 and 33.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Inventory time. To know what you long for is a blessing that doesn’t feel like one. Better to have a specific want than the maddeningly vague sense that something’s off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Are you tempted to blurt out what’s on your mind or flash a reckless reveal of heart? It’s truth you’re spilling, but beware: The truth evokes unpredictable responses — laughter, tears or anger.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To take responsibility for your life is to realize that even though there is so much that is out of your control, it is also true that you are here because of the choices you’ve made. You’ll celebrate and ponder the matter today.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your personal rituals can be as expected or unexpected, regimented or elaborate, as you like. There’s a spot in your day that is devoid of vibrance, waiting for an infusion of your personality.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Good news: There’s a mutual attraction between you and the subject that fascinates you. You need more of the subject, and the subject needs more of you. Consider taking a class.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don’t need to find a workaround for obtaining what you want. All you have to do is request it. Every time you ask for what you want, it gets a little bit easier.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What you do is not the same as who you are, and you’re wise not to confuse the two. Offer yourself some softness for the mistakes, and, for balance, temper your response to victories, too. Your efforts are well-intended.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s a strong day for your powers of visualization, and you’ll see very clearly where you’re headed. The image of who you want to be is as clear to you as the person staring back from the mirror.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You want some sparkle and awe, and there are two ways to go about it: Follow your curiosity deeper and deeper until it leads you to wonderland, or create the marvel you wish to see.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everything in this world was built by people who had ideas or fleshed out the ideas that were in motion. Those people were not so different from you. You’re thinking about what you’ll contribute. Don’t hold back.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). While some consider being wrong a fate worse than a lightning strike to the skull, you don’t mind it at all. In fact, you don’t even take yourself seriously enough for wrongness to look bad on you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Ultimately, the answer is to take action while thinking positive. You’ll skip the part where you discuss the issue with people who categorically can’t do anything about the situation at hand.
