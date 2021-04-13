Horoscopes: April 13

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A long day feels longer if it feels like what you’re doing is not recognized or appreciated. To ask for the props you need isn’t vanity; it’s actually good for everyone. Praise fuels the mission — at least in part. Get yours.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The things and people you love just aren’t getting enough of your attention right now. Duty calls, and responsibility is around every corner. Make a plan so the future can bring more of your favorite experiences.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve done enough research. Now it’s time to act. The first step is the hardest because it relies on its own momentum. Every step after will use some of the momentum already created.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t want to be the emotional support. Instead, you want the situation to be fair and balanced enough for everyone to support themselves. This will require a restructuring of sorts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Regrets? Don’t worry. In an alternate reality, there you are, enjoying the other thing (having made the other choice) and — bonus — dealing with problems that are different (and equal!) to the ones you have now.