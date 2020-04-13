Horoscopes: April 13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Capricorn lunar aspects recall this passage from “All the King’s Men” by Robert Penn Warren: “They say you are not you except in terms of relation to other people. If there weren’t any other people there wouldn’t be any you because what you do, which is what you are, only has meaning in relation to other people.” Do you think it’s true?

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 13). The excitement is unfolding before you, a picture of a world slightly altered from the one you knew. The solar return has opened possibilities. The doors need only to be pushed, and you are bold enough to do so. Love and adventure are the prizes or your active push to the limits of your bold impetus. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 43, 26, 1 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your soul’s intelligence will speak to you in the form of curiosity. People who love you will support your investigation of what you are intuitively drawn toward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you want people to know what you’re thinking, you’ll tell them with words, actions and other unmistakable signals. When you don’t want people to know what you’re thinking, they absolutely won’t be able to read you.