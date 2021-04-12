Horoscopes: April 12

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The only opponent you have today is inside you — a persistent and unhelpful voice. Acknowledge it and set it free like you would an unqualified job applicant. “Thank you for applying. We’re going a different direction...”

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re in an imaginative mood, and you will apply great creativity to your love life. The one who is really in tune with you is practically a mind reader, and it’s nice that you don’t have to overstate things to communicate clearly.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The right amount of space — that’s the magic ingredient that makes the dance of relationships work. Negotiating that space is best done through movement and tuning in to subtle cues (not words).

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The attributes you want to infuse your life with exist in the people you adore, admire and study. You have the same qualities, though some have been muted. You’ll unmute and amplify them today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Limiting beliefs are like tinted glasses that color your whole view. Looking for the culprits “out there” won’t work. The light will pour in once you reach up and pull the problem from your own head.