Horoscopes: April 12

The dreamy alignment of Jupiter and Neptune is an opportunity to adopt a powerfully creative mindset. Before you make a move, let your mind play on the outer edges of practicality. Make a fantasy list of desires. You’ll notice interesting contrasts here. A thrilling option will glow like a neon arrow pointing out a new direction.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone larger than life will open your eyes to possibilities you wouldn’t have considered. This person could be in your daily realm or in the realm of history or media. You’re open to influence from the greats.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). So much of daily life and social grace hinges on artifice. And yet, here you are, trying to give people something real, not something that only feels real in a transactional moment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll relax your standards for certain people. You’ll put up with them being a little late or messy because being around them gives you an overall good feeling and makes you laugh.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ve been trying to keep all the balls in the air and a smile on your face. Stop to consider who you are doing this for. Are these even your responsibilities to juggle? When was the last time you asked, “What’s in it for me?”

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Work will happen when you’re not technically on the job. Your unconscious mind will show off. It wants you to know how smart it is, so it will bring you the solution at an off moment, during a break or on the back of a distraction.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In some ways, this is a key point in your development. Someone will come into your life for just a moment and change the way you think about your current scene and your role in it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Each person is unique, yet we tend to assume others share thought processes similar to our own. They don’t. Avoid the mistake of assuming someone understands a thing just because it comes easily to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have put your time and effort into a thankless task. Now it’s time for something different. All the excitement, adventure, pleasure and relaxation you feel you’ve been denied will be forthcoming.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There’s a fantasy you revisit. Sometimes it calms you; other times it distracts or inspires. In any regard, this is something more than a diversion; it’s a window into an aspect of you worthy of development.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Superficialities may attract people, but relationships are sustained by something deeper. The grounding of relationships happens with trust, which comes with repeated behaviors over time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If the biggest issue between friends is who pays for an outing, there are much bigger issues at hand. Money is a symbol for things like effectiveness, status, power, respect and even love.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don’t want things to be difficult in love. And yet, you may not be convinced if it’s really love until the relationship prevails under adverse circumstances.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 12). Three key events will be particularly meaningful to you this year. Your ownership of them will say the action in a direction of your choosing. Good fortune comes of your pitches in the fall, your season of irresistibility. Though you’ll enjoy solo accomplishments, the victories of your team make you prouder. Taurus and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 11, 4, 48 and 17.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: On his interview show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” David Letterman does the sort of in-depth interviews that wouldn’t have been possible in a typical network television format. The late-night pioneer is true to his Aries origins — always fresh and original with his own brand of humor, which has, over the years, involved top ten lists, stupid pet tricks and a wit that won’t quit.

