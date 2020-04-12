Horoscopes: April 12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Easter holiday will get better as it develops. The moon forms a tense square early on and then eases up with a lucky trine to the Aries sun. All is resolved. The takeaway here is that aiming for perfection is too much pressure. If everyone were to merely aim for common sense, common honesty and common decency, the world would be better.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 12). The space between a private and public self is deeply personal. You decide what you want people to know. You write your story and present it however you please. You’ll have fun with this, using it as an opportunity for creativity, empowerment and drawing lucky people and situations to you as you thrive on every front. Aquarius and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 20, 17, 4 and 19.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Lots of people are thinking of you. Keep up with relationships, as the benefits of staying social will far outweigh any inconvenience you endure trying to get together.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Life’s path may be smooth, but people can stumble over even the smoothest of surfaces. Pause. Regroup. And make some decisions about the course ahead.