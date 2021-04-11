Horoscopes: April 11

The new moon in Aries is wrapped in the shiny cosmic foil of lunar sextiles, so besides the double-freshness of the first phase of the moon in the first sign of the zodiac, this moon also has the benefit of being activated by some air sign love from Saturn and Venus. Its message of joyous welcome is like a sky-written birth announcement.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 11). You’ll entertain and amaze! They want rabbits, and you’ll pull an endless supply from your hat. This drive to please will bring great excitement to your life when you focus it on the generous, compelling and deserving. You’ll build with great determination and, in time, many will live inside your dream. Sagittarius and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 5, 15, 49 and 31.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Once you find points of connection between you and another person, you’re off to a beautiful exchange. Before finding those points, you won’t proceed far, so it’s worth looking for them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have a right to ask questions. Anyone who makes you feel otherwise either can’t answer those questions for a lack of knowledge and understanding or is trying to control you.