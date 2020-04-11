Horoscopes: April 11

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mercury in Aries is an armored approach to communication. If the best offense is a good defense, then this cosmic omen suggests we ready ourselves by mentally taking on the questions we’d be afraid to answer, the situations we fear and the challenges we shrink from. To envision yourself through this reality is an experience in and of itself.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 11). Commitment and tenacity are your strong suits. You’ll do your job so extremely well that you’ll be celebrated. There’s a shift in a family dynamic, and you’ll be leading things. Your organizational powers will be employed, as will your advocacy for others. The fun will happen in weekly drops. Your playfulness makes relationships tight. Cancer and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 17, 2, 35, 44 and 11.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The situation seems far from ideal. What if you thought of this as perfect how it is? Imagine it would be ruined by any addition, subtraction or change. Suddenly, there’s a lot to love about it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You want to spend time with people who have standards but not inflexible ones. They should have rules — but not too many. People who are hard to please will limit your fun.