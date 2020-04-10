Horoscopes: April 10
Horoscopes: April 10

Holiday Mathis

Mercury puts on the armor of a warrior today, and communication takes a noble turn. Interpersonal dynamics can bear more honesty, directness and strength. It feels less risky to make assertions, especially when what’s at stake is worth taking a stand to defend, protect or obtain.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 10). A bird’s first flying lessons are really about how to get pushed out of a nest and fall without getting too hurt. You’ve had those. This is the year you’ll take to the sky. There will be no competition for what you want. You’ll be driven by a hunger for accomplishment and adventure. You’ll swoop up a new role. Aquarius and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 33, 39, 20 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s good to know where the natural endings are. Sense them and get out while the getting is good. You’ll avoid the ruin and waste that can come with overworking things.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You may not agree with everyone in the group, but you’ll hold the group business sacred and private, for insiders only. Anyone on the outside will get the outward-facing version of your opinion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll be socially adventurous and gain great benefits from mixing in different circles. New situations are a chance to try out roles you don’t normally get a chance to play.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). As you decide moment to moment how you’d like to live, you’re forming who you are. This process is so immersive that there’s no time, reason or room for worry.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your mind will possess an idea, and an idea will possess your mind. This tangle will be hard to let go of until you’ve figured out something substantial about it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In light of the day’s attitudes, it’s important to remember that the version of yourself that is measured in likes is not the real you; it’s a clever projection, an experiment and, at best, a tool for learning about yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The day comes at you like a dragon with a gift in its mouth. As author Noela Evans says, “Tame the dragon and the gift is yours.” If you let the dragon go on like dragons do, the gift is charbroiled.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Whatever you accomplish, no matter how difficult or improbable it may be, it will be added to your regular duties. Consider the expectation you’ll be setting up and manage accordingly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you see a relationship as problematic, it will be. If you see it as exactly what you need, it will be. If you see it as a delight, it will be. All the magic is in your point of view.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You appreciate those who express themselves with great originality, and you strive to be such a person. It’s accomplished by listening to your thoughts and feelings and relaying them with specificity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s something appealing about the self-involved. If they fascinate themselves so much, they must be fascinating right? Be careful not to get snagged into the orbit of one who doesn’t give back.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll seek a sense of accomplishment and completion, as well as the confirmation of certain ideas and beliefs. What you won’t seek is happiness, which is a byproduct of a goal, not the goal itself.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

