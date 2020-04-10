Horoscopes: April 10

CANCER (June 22-July 22). As you decide moment to moment how you’d like to live, you’re forming who you are. This process is so immersive that there’s no time, reason or room for worry.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your mind will possess an idea, and an idea will possess your mind. This tangle will be hard to let go of until you’ve figured out something substantial about it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In light of the day’s attitudes, it’s important to remember that the version of yourself that is measured in likes is not the real you; it’s a clever projection, an experiment and, at best, a tool for learning about yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The day comes at you like a dragon with a gift in its mouth. As author Noela Evans says, “Tame the dragon and the gift is yours.” If you let the dragon go on like dragons do, the gift is charbroiled.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Whatever you accomplish, no matter how difficult or improbable it may be, it will be added to your regular duties. Consider the expectation you’ll be setting up and manage accordingly.