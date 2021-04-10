Horoscopes: April 10

Navigating is a lot easier when you know where you are. Without that information, the map may as well be just a random pretty picture. Getting places is simple: Know where you are, determine where you want to be, and then solve for the difference. Tomorrow’s new moon in Aries lends beginner’s luck to anyone who’s “going places.”

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 10). You don’t feel courageous, but you are. At first you get things done regardless of whether you believe you can or not. Then you start a streak. The more wins you rack up, the more confidence you gain. You’ll go public with your idea and glow in the spotlight. Summer brings magical connections and a financial lift, too. Sagittarius and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 14, 3, 33, 8 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll help someone and it helps you twice as much. Giving your love brings a similar outcome. If your aim is selfless service, then you’re out of luck. Every generous act will enrich and benefit you!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are no perfect pairings, but there are more or less compatible people. You’re in luck. Life will show you who fits into which category. You’re in the mood for a smooth ride and that’s what you’ll get.