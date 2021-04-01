Horoscopes: April 1

Among the 78 cards that make up the tarot exists a card without a number. The Fool card is either counted first or last, and, indeed, the ambiguity doesn’t stop there. In some tarot card games, it is considered a wild card to be played at various values, or to excuse the player from following suit. You can use this day of fools in a similar way.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 1). Your eyes are full of stars when you look at those you admire. What you don’t realize is how much of their star-power comes from your adoration. A very satisfying reciprocity marks this year and you’ll figure out what kind of greatness to bring to the table, finding the intersection of what you enjoy and what people will pay you well for. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 33, 38, 4 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The day runs a little like a heist. Much depends on who knows what at which point in the timeline. You may need to create a distraction to make a plan go smoothly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Do what makes you comfortable. If you have a funny feeling about it, then assume there’s a good reason, even if you can’t articulate what that is. The same goes for unexplainably excellent feelings. Follow through.