Horoscopes: April 1

Happy New Year! No, that’s not an April Fools’ joke. Many ancient cultures celebrated the start of the new year on or around April 1, which closely follows the vernal equinox. The Cancer moon forms a harmonious trine with Mercury and then Neptune, which puts imagination on tap for pranksters everywhere.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (APRIL 1). You’re a rebel, a dreamer, a creator and a fighter. You fight for yourself, your family and the health of the world. You fight in small daily actions, votes, purchases, in the people you choose and in the way you show your love and respect. By your next birthday, you’ll look back amazed at the difference you made. Leo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 33, 40, 21 and 6.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Sometimes, you’re behind your friends and colleagues. and sometimes you’re ahead. Both ways have benefits and deficits. In the end, it’s not your position in the race but what you do with it that matters.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Giving your loved ones the best of you will be a lot easier when you don’t feel deprived. Just because you choose to serve others doesn’t make you their servant. Make sure the roles are balanced.