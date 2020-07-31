Dear Abby: Words intended to comfort only trigger man's grief

Something I have learned from experience, as well as from my readers, is that everyone grieves differently. It’s an individual process. Do not assume you know what these people are implying when they make that statement. “New normal” is a catchphrase that’s popular now. It is used to describe conditions as the quarantines are being lifted or re-imposed. They may not realize how emotionally loaded that term can be. When it happens again, don’t be confrontational, but do tell them how it made you feel.

DEAR ABBY: What’s the correct way to break up with someone who lives with you? A friend of mine wants to break up with his girlfriend, who lives in his home along with her adult son and teenage daughter. His concern is she has no place to go. She refuses to work a steady job, so he pays all the bills and supplies her with a vehicle and spending money.

She wants desperately to get married. After two or three years of living with her, he knows he won’t marry her. He says she’s a nice person, but she’s a terrible housekeeper and has no ambition. My friend is a financial planner and works three to four side jobs, etc. He doesn’t have a clue how to end this, but he wants to. How should he dissolve this live-in relationship?

ASKING FOR A FRIEND

DEAR ASKING: Your “friend” needs to summon up the courage to tell this lady he isn’t in love with her, doesn’t plan to marry her and he wants her to move. When he gives her the unhappy news, he should also give her a date by which he expects her and her “children” to be out of there. Advise him that if he’s smart, he should first discuss this with his attorney and, possibly, offer her enough money for a deposit on a place of her (or their) own. He’ll be glad he did.

