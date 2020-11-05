Dear Abby: Woman's wonders why son didn't reveal partner's miscarriage

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been together for almost 10 years. He’s my dreamboat, everything I ever wanted in a man. Although he doesn’t have a history of cheating, he is flirtatious.

My husband fixes computers. Last year, when my best friend’s computer wouldn’t turn on, he was happy to help. I just found a naked picture of her on his computer. When I confronted him, he confessed he stole it while he was fixing her computer. When I told my friend, she kind of blew it off. (“Men do stupid stuff ...”) I don’t know if I can trust him again and I feel beaten down. I have been hurt several times before in prior relationships. Abby, what do I do?

SHOCKED IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR SHOCKED: Your best friend’s reaction was unusual. Most women would be mortified over this scenario. Your husband’s behavior was shameful. He should delete the photo he stole and apologize to you and your friend for the “stupid stuff” he did. And, because this has damaged your ability to trust your husband, insist on some sessions with a marriage and family therapist to see if the damage to your relationship with him can be repaired.