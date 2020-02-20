Dear Abby: Wife says friend living upstairs should move on

DEAR ABBY: Recently, my husband booked me and our infant son on a trip to visit some of his family in California. I didn’t want to go in the first place because I was, and still am, struggling with postpartum depression, anxiety and stress in our relationship.

I had one request: Do not put me and our infant son in the head-of-the-household’s car. My husband’s father drives recklessly and shows no regard for human life. Well, of course my husband didn’t speak up about it, and we ended up in Mr. Reckless’ car. Now I look like “the difficult wife” because I’d rather catch a rideshare or fly back home. Am I being dramatic or overly concerned with safety?

SAFE OR SORRY IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR SAFE OR SORRY: Overly concerned? It’s your job to be concerned with safety. Because your husband failed to speak up didn’t mean that YOU shouldn’t have.

As a mother, you are responsible for your baby’s safety. You should have expressed that if you and your little one — in a child seat, I presume — couldn’t travel in someone else’s vehicle, you would be taking other transportation. In the future, when visiting your in-laws, this is what you should do.