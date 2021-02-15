Dear Abby: Wife resists man's efforts to improve her lifestyle

DEAR ABBY: My best friend is retired and alone, as am I. She recently moved next door so we can help each other if needed.

Since COVID, we feel safe seeing each other because we never go out in public places and all our shopping is done with delivery or curbside pickup. She doesn’t like to cook, but I love to, so most evenings she’s invited to dinner. She comes over about four times a week and usually takes home the leftovers for the other nights.

What bothers me is I usually eat dinner at the same time, and I remind her of it each time I invite her, yet she’s invariably late. At first it was just a minute or two, but it’s getting later and later. Tonight I waited 20 minutes for her.

I time my dishes to the minute, and I like my food hot and not overcooked. I don’t want to make a big deal out of this, but I’m becoming increasingly irritated. Any suggestions on how I can get the message across without jeopardizing our friendship?

FRESH MEALS

IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR FRESH: Your friend may be disorganized or just plain thoughtless. The next time you invite her, tell her that because you like your dinner hot — and not overcooked — you will start eating at the appointed time and no longer continue to wait for her. You don’t have to be mean about it, just firm, and then follow through.

